‘RHONY’ Star Dorinda Medley Opens Up About How She Lost 7 Inches From Her Already Tiny Frame

Real Housewives of New York City star Dorinda Medley is looking good and feeling good!

The 53-year-old recently opened up about her weight loss to the Daily Mail, confessing that she has already shed 7 inches from her already tiny frame. Clothes that used to not fit her a few weeks ago fit her now! Medley credits the arrest of her good pal, Luann de Lesseps, for jump starting what she called a major lifestyle overhaul. After Luann was arrested, Medley also stopped drinking and said that it was a “wake-up call” for her.

“I just got to a point where I wanted to lose this weight, I wanted to feel good. I wanted to get back into it. I just wanted to feel good again.”

But it wasn’t just drinking that she gave up (though she still enjoys the occasional drink), Medley also added something else to her daily routine — exercise. Now, Medley works out at least four days a week with a trainer at Equinox gym.

“I’ve been on a huge health kick. It’s hard. It doesn’t seem to get easier. Everyone’s like “it’s gonna get easier”, it doesn’t. I had to take three days off and it was like starting all over again,” Medley says.

Workouts for Medley include both cardio and a little bit of light yoga. In addition to shedding some inches from her waistline, Medley has also lost a few pounds and overall, she just feels better about herself and her appearance.

And Dorinda’s weight loss is not going unnoticed among her army of Instagram followers. Yesterday, the RHONY star posted a photo of herself from the Daily Mail event, dressed from head to toe in white. The photo was taken at the famed Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills, California and Medley looks chic in white slacks, a white off-the-shoulder shirt, and a pair of white pumps. She dressed the look up a little, wearing a wide array of necklaces and a colorful blue bag.

It didn’t take long for Medley’s 581,000 plus followers to comment on the image, giving it over 49,000 likes as well as over 1,900 comments. A ton of fans took to the image to gush over how amazing Medley looks following her recent weight loss while countless others took the opportunity to let her know how beautiful she looks.

“You look gorgeous and I love your hair this way!”

“You look gorgeous! Happy, healthy and glowing – it’s working for you,” another chimed in.

Obviously, the lifestyle change looks good on Dorinda.