John Travolta, Kelly Preston Open Up About Their Secrets To A Long-Lasting Marriage

The couple have been married for 27 years.

27 years of marriage may as well be considered an eternity in Hollywood.

This year, John Travolta and his wife, Kelly Preston, are celebrating 27 years of wedded bliss, something that isn’t very common among Hollywood couples. And recently the couple opened up to US Magazine to share their secrets to a long-lasting marriage, with Preston saying that honesty is a very important quality.

“I think that we were just right together, that we picked the right people and keeping it honest and communicating and checking in with each other. A relationship doesn’t just happen. You have to work at it. You’ve got to keep it fun and that’s what we do.”

In addition to great communication, there’s another thing that helps to keep the couple active and on their toes — dancing. The 55-year-old says that she and her husband find any place they can to dance, whether it be at home or out of the home, they’re always moving. They also do a little acting together in their spare time.

“We play. We do little skits and we put on plays. We have actually a little theater in one of our houses that we do fun plays and skits. We just be goofy,” she dished.

Travolta also chimed in on the couple’s marriage, saying that they’re very active in the Church of Scientology but also says that “every night’ is date night for the pair. Their kids, seven-year-old Benjamin and 18-year-old Ella are always on keeping John and Kelly on their toes, keeping up with their many activities.

The couple has worked together in a few different films, most recently on their new film, Gotti. The couple dished that they have been waiting for years to find another opportunity to star alongside one another once again and the film Gotti presented the perfect fit for the pair, who say that they’re both more character actors than leading actors. Luckily, Preston says that she loves working alongside her husband.

“I love working with my hubby. We’ve done it several times, but this one I think was the most fun because not only did we play husband and wife who are completely different from us, but we really each got to play such great characters.”

This past May, Travolta continued to share his Saturday Night Fever dance moves, taking the stage alongside 50 Cent and dancing to his hit song “Just a Lil Bit” at the Cannes Film Festival. According to CNN, the rapper shared a video of the pair dancing along with a silly tweet.

“Me and John Travolta partying. l swear l only came out here because of him,” he said.

Seems like John and Kelly are a pretty fun couple!