Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Wants To Marry Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly has marriage on the brain. The mother-of-three is allegedly hoping that her current boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, is the one.

According to a July 13 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian has been inspired to consider marriage by Justin Bieber’s recent engagement to Hailey Baldwin. Sources tell the outlet that seeing Bieber so happy has given Kardashian hope that she and Bendjima could share the same thing in the future.

Kourtney Kardashian was in a relationship with Scott Disick for nine years. The couple share three children together, Mason, 8; Penelope, 6; and Reign, 3, and although marriage came up multiple times the Keeping Up with The Kardashians star seemingly had no interest in tying the knot with Scott. However, with Younes it seems to be a different story.

“Seeing how happy Justin is with Hailey (Baldwin) is very inspiring to Kourtney. His relationship with Hailey and how peaceful and stable it is reminds Kourtney a lot of her and Younes (Bendjima). Now that Justin is marrying Hailey it’s got Kourtney dreaming of marrying Younes. It’s still just an idea for her. Kourtney’s not ready to take that step with him,” the insider said, adding that Kardashian wants to “take her time” with Bendjima.

Ride with U ???? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 3, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima recently spent over two weeks together on vacation in Italy. The couple shared a ton of PDA and spent the majority of their time on a yacht. Sources reveal that the vacation was a good one for the couple, who were later joined by Kourtney’s children. In fact, the couple grew even closer during their time together in Italy.

Sources tell People Magazine that Kourtney Kardashian is very happy in her relationship with Younes Bendjima, and that he has become very close with her children.

“She is incredibly happy with Younes. They are getting serious. Younes is very close to her kids and loves spending time with them. The kids really like him. Kourtney is having the best time in Europe,” a source revealed during the couple’s vacation.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian did recently hint that she has been waiting for Younes Bendjima to propose to her when she commented on one of her boyfriend’s recent Instagram posts, stating “finally” when he posted the caption, “I’m going to make you an offer you can’t refuse.”

Currently, Kourtney Kardashian is back in L.A. with her children following the romantic getaway with Younes Bendjima.