‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday, July 16: Jack Gets DNA Confirmation!

Genoa City residents receive stunning news to start the week.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, July 16 reveal stunning news for many Genoa City residents. Phyllis learns the truth about Billy’s lies, Jack finds out about his paternity, and Victor gets a shock when he confronts J.T.

Well, it was only a matter of time for Billy (Jason Thompson). Now, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) hired a private investigator, and she learns exactly what Billy’s been up to lately — gambling, according to She Knows Soaps. The gambling addict fell into his old bad habits, and he’s managed to really mess things up in a short amount of time. In fact, he lost a very visible and expensive company asset — “Jaboat.”

While Phyllis may feel relieved when she realizes Billy didn’t cheat on her, chances are, she won’t love what’s going on. In fact, she will probably be furious that Summer (Hunter King) is involved, and the fact that Billy and Summer have gone behind her back will undoubtedly feel like a betrayal.

Meanwhile, Victor (Eric Braeden) rushed off to meet J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) alone. However, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) knew about it, and despite her father’s wishes, she texted somebody the details. There’s a possibility of the meeting Victor and J.T. thought was one on one could end up being more crowded than they initially planned.

Victor prepares for a showdown with J.T today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/Dplu5KskkB — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 13, 2018

Things take a stunning turn during the confrontation, and it appears as if somebody at the location grabs a gun, but who? Nearly everybody has a motive. First off, J.T. already tried to kill Victor two times. Secondly, Victor vowed to end the war with J.T., and killing him would stop it for sure. Thirdly, if Nick (Joshua Morrow) happens to show up, there’s no telling what lengths he’ll take. He’s got a bone to pick with J.T. over how he treated Victoria. Finally, even Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) could show up and try to finish what she started the night she originally thought she’d killed her daughter’s abusive ex.

Finally, Jack (Peter Bergman) receives paternity news from the bone that Kyle (Michael Mealor) illegally grabbed when he dug up Phillip Chancellor’s grave. Whatever is in the envelope makes both father and son smile, which points to the possibility that Phillip Chancellor’s DNA and Jack’s is a match. However, even if that’s the case, the fact that they obtained the DNA sample illegally will no doubt cause some issues especially given how strongly both Jill (Jess Walton) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) feel about Chancellor and Jack’s attempts.