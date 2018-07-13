Taylor Swift Spotted Hanging Out With Gigi Hadid For The First Time In Two Years

Other members of Swift's girls squad also attended the reunion.

Who cares about the boys… because the girls are back in town!

Earlier today, Taylor Swift and her girl squad reunited in the Big Apple, which means that one of Taylor’s BFF’s, supermodel Gigi Hadid, was also in attendance. This marks the first time in two years that the girls were photographed hanging out together. According to the Daily Mail, Gigi, Tay Tay, the Haim sisters, and a few other members of Swifty’s squad were seen leaving Taylor’s New York City pad together.

The girls looked casual yet chic with Hadid sporting a pair of high-waisted jeans, a cropped black sweatshirt with a snake on the right-hand side, and a pair of shades. The model opted to wear short blonde locks down and un-styled. Swift also went for a more casual look, rocking a cropped t-shirt with a brood of cats on it and a short pair of dark denim shorts. Like Hadid, the singer wore her hair down and un-styled and completed her look with a pair of bright pink sunglasses.

Another member of the girl squad, Martha Hunt, was also pictured leaving Swift’s Tribeca apartment, looking a little more dolled up than the others in a pair of jeans and a low-cut red tank top. She also rocked a pair of aviators and like many of her other friends, she held a cup of coffee in her hand.

Tonight, Taylor plays a show in Philly and it is thought that many members of her girl gang will probably be in attendance, especially because the squad hung out together for most of the afternoon.

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid were spotted leaving Taylor’s apartment in New York City today. pic.twitter.com/SUM7fr5PlM — Taylor Swift Crave (@TSCrave) July 13, 2018

Earlier this week, Swift also made headlines after DJ David Mueller, who was accused of grabbing Taylor’s bare butt during a meet and greet, spoke out regarding the incident. As the Inquisitr shared, Mueller sued Swift for “false claims” that he grabbed her butt then Swift countersued him for sexual assault. The jury ruled in Swift’s favor and he was ordered to pay her $1, just out of principal. Since the trial, the DJ has maintained his innocence, claiming that he did nothing wrong.

“I was not ready for the photograph. I admit it was awkward but I never grabbed her. It’s not even close to what happened.”

He also claims that Swift ruined his life and he wonders how she is even able to live with herself now. He’s currently a DJ in Mississippi but he says that he doesn’t regret suing Taylor, even if it didn’t end in his favor.

“I know that if I didn’t do it I would have never been able to live with myself. At least now that my life is totally screwed up I’m proud of myself,” he said.