Lea Michele Remembers Late Love Cory Monteith On The Fifth Anniversary Of His Death

Lea Michele dated the "Glee" star for two years.

On July 13, 2013, Cory Monteith died after an overdose at the age of 31. Today, five years after that tragic day, his former girlfriend Lea Michele celebrated his life and remembered his death.

According to Radar Online, Lea Michele took to her Twitter account to say how she still mourns her former boyfriend, even to this day.

“There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains”❤️ pic.twitter.com/OvDvoDoP4j — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) July 13, 2018

This prompted several fans to share some sentiments of their own, using the hashtag #5YearsWithoutCory to convey their love and support for the actress and sometime singer.

Though Lea didn’t directly address Cory in her original tweet, many fans believed she was talking about the late actor.

It stands to reason that she was, in fact, remembering him, because the duo dated for two years after meeting on the set of Glee, the hit musical television show.

In fact, Lea was still Cory’s girlfriend when he overdosed.

Despite their undeniable love for each other, sources report that Cory was a very “troubled” soul. He began having substance abuse problems at 13, and dropped out of school at age 16. Even though he entered into a program for drug rehabilitation — after a family intervention — at age 19, he still struggled with issues stemming from addiction throughout the rest of his life.

He, in fact, had sought help for his addictions in March 2013, just four months before his death of a toxic combination of heroin and alcohol.

It took Lea Michele a long time, but she finally got over Cory Monteith, and she’s now engaged to be married to businessman Zandy Reich.

In a different report for Radar Online, it was suggested that Lea Michele was “in a rush” to get her new man down the aisle, especially given that Cory Monteith’s death was just around the corner.

“From the moment Zandy proposed, Lea knew she didn’t want to wait months and months to get married,” a source told the outlet.

The same source also said that Lea was “rushing” the wedding preparation, and wanted to “go the distance” with Zandy, so she didn’t want to wait too long to begin her forever with her new man. What’s more, she said that she wanted to get things going with the wedding “no more than 6 months” later.

Whatever the case — and whenever she ultimately decides to walk down the aisle — we know that Lea Michele is going to look beautiful and have all the amazing celebrities in the world cheering her on because she deserves it.