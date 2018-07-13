Alex Trebek Sued By Woman Claiming A ‘Large Black Dog’ Attacked Her

"What is legal trouble for $500."

While Alex Trebek is usually known for hosting the hit show Jeopardy, he’s currently making headlines for what some people think may put him in jeopardy of losing his pooch.

According to TMZ, a woman named Hanna Ketai claims that she was walking her yellow lab past Trebek’s house in Los Angeles when she and her dog were charged by what she described as a “large black dog” that came running from Alex’s property. Ketai says that the dog tried to attack her and when she turned to run away from it, she fell into the street on her hands and knees smack dab in the middle of traffic.

A witness was able to help her away from oncoming cars and back to safety. But following what Ketai calls a traumatic incident, she claims that she is having a little bit of PTSD of sorts and claims that the incident has affected her ability to work. Not only that, but she also claims to “have suffered physical, mental and emotional pain, worry, and anxiety.” Following the claims, sources have reached out to Alex Trebek’s people for a statement and so far, they have yet to respond.

Earlier this week, the talk show host opened up to the Daily Beast, where he dished that he had quite the welcome to the United States back in the 1970s. As some know, the talk show host came from Canada to the United States many years ago. Trebek says that he attended a party at a friend’s house in Malibu upon his arrival and quickly helped himself to some brownies, not realizing that they were laced with marijuana.

“I had just arrived in California and went to a friend’s house for dinner, and there were brownies. I love brownies — I’m a chocoholic — and I didn’t realize that they were hash brownies,” Trebek explained before dishing on the side effects.

“And… whoa. That threw me for a loop. I took down about a half-dozen. The dinner party was on a Friday, and I was not able to leave that house until Sunday afternoon. I spent the next day and a half in bed.”

Since the incident, Trebek says that he has made a point to steer clear of any weed brownies as his experience was less than ideal.

“It was not a good trip, and I have not done any of that stuff since,” Alex confessed.

NPR shares that Alex is amazingly in his 52nd year of hosting shows and has had the Jeopardy hosting gig since 1984.

