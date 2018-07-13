Texas Mom Sarah Peters Gets 40 Years For Trying To Sell Her 2-Year-Old Daughter For Sex

She tried to offer the toddler for sex in exchange for $1,200.

A Texas woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for trying to sell her 2-year-old daughter for sex, KTAB-TV (Abilene) is reporting.

Sarah Peters, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday to sexual performance of a child, attempted human trafficking, and promotion of prostitution of a child, all felonies. She won’t be eligible for parole until 2038.

Sometime before February 22, Peters made contact with a person online and arranged to meet to prostitute her daughter. The agreed-upon price was $1,200. Unfortunately for Peters, the person she had contacted was an undercover police officer.

Peters then brought the child to Conroe, Texas, where she was taken into custody. The girl was taken to a safe place, authorities said.

In a statement, the District Attorney’s Office thanked the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force for their work in protecting the young girl.

“The events of this case are hard to believe – that a mom would willingly expose her own daughter to this type of danger. And without the proactive work of (the detectives) and the ICAC Task Force, this child would have become a victim to the worse [sic] type of abuse.”

According to the Task Force’s website, the agency is a network of over 4,500 federal, state, and local law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies focused on preventing the sex trafficking and sexual abuse of children over the internet.

chairoij / Shutterstock

One of the biggest operations in the Task Force’s history took place just last month. As The U.S. Department of Justice reported at the time, the nationwide operation netted over 2,300 alleged sex offenders.

Dubbed Operation Broken Heart, the three-month investigation focused on over 25,200 complaints of internet-based sex crimes against children. Specifically, the investigators looked into suspects who either produced, distributed, received or possessed child pornography; those who tried to engage underage individuals online for sexual acts; those who engaged in the sex trafficking of children; and/or those who traveled across state lines or to foreign countries for the purpose of having sex with children.

In a statement, Attorney General Jeff Sessions promised that his Justice Department would be relentless in tracking down those who would exploit children for sexual purposes.