Pete Davidson Is Ariana Grande’s Biggest Fan After New Single ‘God Is A Woman’ Drops

Pete Davidson can’t hide his excitement about fiance Ariana Grande’s newest single, “God Is A Woman.” The Saturday Night Live star is gushing over her future wife, and even took to Instagram to show his support for the singer, and encourage his followers to listen.

According to a July 13 report by Billboard, Pete Davidson jumped on his Instagram story this week to remind his followers that Ariana Grande’s new single, “God Is A Woman,” dropped on Friday, and called the single one of his favorite songs. “GIAW at midnight..this is one of my favorite songs on the album it’s bonkers!!!” Pete gushed via social media.

After the single dropped, Davidson headed back to Instagram to show even more support for his fiance by posting a photograph of himself wearing “God Is A Woman” merchandise, sharing a short and sweet caption remind fans that the single was officially out.

The song has already been very well received by Ariana Grande’s fans and has only added to the excitement about her upcoming album, titled Sweetener, which is set to be released on August 17. Meanwhile, fans can’t get over Grande’s relationship with Davidson, which has been making headlines right from the start.

GIAW out now !!!! ☁️ A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jul 12, 2018 at 8:56pm PDT

As many fans already know, Ariana Grade and Pete Davidson began dating earlier this summer. The couple’s romance moved very quickly and they got engaged after only a few weeks of dating. They are currently living together and have been nearly inseparable ever since.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Grande’s family is allegedly worried about how fast the relationship has been moving, and some of them seemingly believe that Davidson could be using the singer to gain more fame for himself.

“Of course everyone is happy for her but they are also super worried that she is going to get her heart ripped out. Everyone thinks that he is using her. She is not listening to anyone and is shutting out anyone who tries to wish her anything but happiness and joy. The red flags are everywhere and Ariana refuses to see any of it,” an insider told Radar Online.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande’s brother, Frankie, is also reportedly upset about the fact that Pete Davidson likes to smoke marijuana. Frankie, who is currently in recovery and has been sober for a year now, has reportedly tried to talk to his sister, but she doesn’t want to hear it.

“He has told Ariana this and she doesn’t want to hear any of it. She is in love and is convinced he is her soul partner. Nothing can change her mind,” the insider added.