Kim Kardashian Slammed For Plastic Surgery, Fillers After Posting Throwback Photo

Kim Kardashian posted a throwback photo of herself on Friday, and fans immediately began to jump all over her for how much her face has changed over the years.

Kim Kardashian posted the photo, a snapshot of her face from 2007, on her Instagram account and claimed that the picture was taken before she knew what hair extensions and fake lashes were used for. Although Kardashian joked about the way she used to look, her followers couldn’t help but noticed that her faced has changed so much in the past decade.

One follower commented that Kim had didn’t know about plastic surgery back then either, hinting that Kardashian’s changing looks were because of surgery. “Go back to the old Kim. Your natural beauty was glowing,” another fan commented on the photograph. “She looks like real person here,” a third fan revealed.

Other followers who commented seemed to believe that Kim Kardashian looked a lot like her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, in the throwback photo, while others claim that Kim looks like a totally different person in the photo from before her superstar status. Another social media user revealed that it was good to see Kim smile in the snapshot, which is something that she rarely does in her more recent photos.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian’s physical appearance isn’t the only thing that has changed in the past decade. The reality star, now a mother-of-three, has currently found a passion lobbying for prison reform. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently helped imprisoned grandmother, Alice Johnson, get a pardon. Now, she’s developing a new program to help women in prison adjust to their daily lives after being released.

Kardashian recently met with 15 inmates at the prison and asked them about their time in prison. Kim wanted to know about their daily lives behind bars, as well as their thoughts and feelings on being incarcerated. In addition, she also reportedly asked the women about they hopes, dreams, and plans for when they eventually get released.

“The woman I met at CA Women’s Institution are still on my mind and in my heart. I do hope @GovBrown will sign AB2550 to grant #DignityForIncarceratedWomen #cut50,” Kim Kardashian tweeted on Monday, referring to her recent trip to the prison, where she toured the grounds and met with some inmates.

It looks like Kim Kardashian has changed a lot over the years. Not only does she look much different, she also runs her own businesses, is now involved in the community, and raises three children with her husband, Kanye West.