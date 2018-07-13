Lindsay Lohan’s Cousin Kevin Allegedly Beaten In Boston, Charges Filed

Lindsay Lohan’s cousin, Kevin Lohan, 24, was allegedly beaten by a New Jersey police officer named Daniel Hunt, and his friend, Ian Salerno, while enjoying time with friends in Boston earlier this year, and charges have been filed against the men.

According to a July 12 report by People Magazine, Kevin Lohan was in a pizza parlor in Boston with his girlfriend and a group of his friends back in January when Daniel Hunt and Ian Salerno walked into the establishment in their own group.

Off-duty New Jersey police officer, Daniel Hunt, 27, allegedly pushed Kevin Lohan inside the shop and started the altercation. During the scuffle, Ian Salerno allegedly came up behind Lohan, a college student, and punched him in the jaw, knocking him to the ground.

Lindsay Lohan’s cousin was beaten so brutally by the two men that he required surgery for a broken jaw where permanent metal plates were placed inside his mouth and cheek. His jaw was also wired shut for weeks after the surgery.

Kevin Lohan plays hockey for Boston College, and was announced to be for the season after being “victimized by an unprovoked assault.” Before transferring to Boston, Kevin was the assistant captain for the University of Michigan’s hockey team until moving to New England as a graduate student. He is currently working towards his master’s degree in sports administration at the university.

The security footage reportedly shows Hunt, Salerno, and other members of their group drinking before the attack. In the footage, Lohan’s girlfriend attempts to separate the group when the altercation begins. Kevin is then seen being punched and knocked to the ground.

Give it up for the big man – Kevin Lohan is your @hockey_east Player of the Week! https://t.co/ElSESwZhHA #BCEagles pic.twitter.com/IgHnP3DplH — BC Hockey (@BCHockey) February 26, 2018

Daniel Hunt and Ian Salerno are set to be arraigned on the charges on August 1. It is unclear on whether or not Hunt still has his job at the Haddon Heights Police Department in New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Lindsay Lohan has seemingly stayed quiet about the brutal attack on her cousin, Kevin Lohan. The actress has been living out of the United States for quite some time, and has been busy opening a beach club in Mykonos, Greece, with plans to open a second club in Rhodes.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lindsay may be eyeing a reality TV return on MTV. Although the actress has not confirmed any plans, sources claim that Lohan could be interested in doing a “Vanderpump Rules” type of show, which could focus on her own club and earn her a big paycheck.