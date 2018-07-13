Will Smith Takes Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ Challenge To The Extreme

The challenge was originally created by Instagram comedian Shiggy.

In the last few weeks the internet has been buzzing with yet another fun new dance challenge, this one inspired by a song from rapper Drake’s latest album, Scorpion. The challenge was originally created by Instagram comedian Shiggy (@theshiggyshow) — who used a snippet of Drake’s song In My Feelings while performing his own dance moves to perfectly match keywords of the song’s lyrics.

Shiggy’s video quickly went viral and soon everyone was getting in on the fun by creating and uploading their own videos of the challenge. Yesterday, award-winning actor Will Smith also accepted the challenge and completely killed it, according to reports from Vulture. In his Instagram post, Smith can seen climbing to the very top of the famed Chain Bridge in Budapest which he does by technically breaking in.

“There is no way this is legal,” he can be heard saying as he made his way through tight spaces and all the way up the stairs.

The short video clip looked like it required the help of a host of professionals as it included shots from multiple angles, even a few that were recorded via a drone flying above.

“Last day in Budapest. I woke up #InMyFeelings. I’ma Keep It (100)… I was TERRIFIED up there. That’s why my dance moves is all STIFF! Haha #InMyFeelingsChallenge #DoTheShiggy,” Smith captioned the video.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s video earned the stamp of approval from a number of other celebrities, including Drake himself, who commented, “Wow the video is done.” The actor’s son, Jaden Smith, also commented on the video, writing, “You killed this” and “I’m Done dad.”

Unlike many celebrities, Smith hasn’t always active on social media but since his recent arrival, he has quickly mastered the art of each platform. Smith is constantly posting hilarious and heartfelt moments with his family and inspiration videos for his fans — which seems to keep them coming back for more as the star currently has 17.8 million followers on Instagram alone.

But Smith wasn’t the only celebrity to take up the popular dance challenge, singer Ciara and her football star husband Russell Wilson also posted their own version of the challenge.

As well as This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown and his TV wife Susan Kelechi Watson, as was previously reported by the Inquisitr.

According to BBC, Shiggy says he’s surprised by the fact that so many celebrities have attempted his challenge — especially Will.

“I like the fact that he took it to the next level, and plus he really took his time,” he says. “It’s like he risked his life just to do the challenge and that’s crazy because I look up to Will Smith.”