Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s New Girlfriend, Hits It Off With Melania Trump, Says ‘Hollywood Life’

It seems that First Lady Melania Trump has connected with Kimberly Guilfoyle, the new girlfriend to Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr., the oldest son of President Donald Trump, has been dating Kimberly Guilfoyle for a few months now. Guilfoyle recently joined Trump Jr. at the White House for the Fourth of July festivities and now reports are emerging detailing that Kimberly and First Lady Melania seem to have hit it off with one another.

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. went public shortly after he and estranged wife Vanessa confirmed their separation. Now people are starting to see more and more of Don Jr. and Kimberly out at events together and they recently shared some social media updates from a trip together to Paris, France. It would appear that the two are getting fairly serious already, and it seems that she’s hitting it off with his family too.

According to Hollywood Life, Guilfoyle and First Lady Melania Trump have already connected quite well. A source for the outlet says that they instantly clicked as soon as they met and that they get along with one another very well already. It seems that Kimberly and Melania have discovered that they have a lot in common with one another and this is surely great news for Don Jr. as he starts to bring his gal to more family-related events.

The insider said that Melania and Kimberly hit it off with one another in part due to the fact they both have sons who are about the same age as one another. As Town and Country notes, Guilfoyle has one 11-year-old son named Ronan with ex-husband Eric Villency. Ronan is just about six months younger than Melania’s son Barron, and this surely gives the two ladies a great starting point for connecting with one another.

In addition, both Guilfoyle and Trump modeled early in their careers and Melania reportedly thought that Kimberly was interesting, funny, and sweet. Sources say that Melania loves smart, strong women and that this was a factor in how well she connected with Kimberly. It seems that the first lady was a bit surprised by how easily she took to Don Jr.’s new girlfriend, but many would guess that both ladies are grateful to have that connection these days.

It is too early to tell how serious things will get between Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr., although all signs point to this being fairly serious already. While it doesn’t necessarily seem as if the president’s oldest kids have a particularly close relationship with the first lady, it certainly can’t hurt to see Melania Trump and Kimberly hitting it off so well as Guilfoyle’s romance with Don Jr. progresses.