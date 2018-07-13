Donald Trump Did Something ‘Sneaky’ To Score His First Date With Wife Melania

Although President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are now arguably one of the most well-known couples in the world, it appears as though their relationship did not begin as wholeheartedly as it ended up, with a new Mirror report emerging that Trump had to act in a “sneaky” manner to attempt to score a conversation with his now-wife, and even being shut down the first time he had asked for her phone number.

In 1998, a 28-year-old Melania Knauss attended a party in New York City at the request of an Italian businessman who was setting her up as a model in the United States. Melania is a Slovenian-born model who, at the time, was looking to break through into modeling in the United States, and felt as though her attendance was a good first step in doing so.

It was at this function that she first met Trump, who was 52 years old at the time. The now-President was already in attendance with a date, but reportedly had seen Melania from across the room and became fixated, even saying in an interview with People that his reaction upon locking his gaze on the model was “I saw Melania and I said, ‘Who is that?'”

“She was a very successful model. She was terrific. I tried to get her number and she wouldn’t give it to me.”

Melania told the magazine: “I had heard he was a ladies’ man, and so I said, ‘I’m not one of the ladies.”

Having heard rumors that he was a “ladies man,” Melania refused to give the business mogul her phone number initially, insisting that Trump provide his details first.

Melania had told GQ in an interview that you can distinguish a lot surrounding a man’s true intentions by the phone number he provides to you, citing the difference she sees between being given an office or personal number. Trump, however, apparently gave the model “all of his numbers.”

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Images

However, the First Lady stated that she came to find that Trump had instigated a conversation with her in quite a sneaky way, stating that “He said later that he sent [his date] to the ladies’ room so he could get my number. I was like, ‘Oh what a sneaky way!'”

Apparently, on their first date, the pair spent the entire evening talking nonstop and could not get enough of each other. Seven years later, in 2005, the pair was officially wed and subsequently, a year later gave birth to their first child together, Barron.

Despite sporadic concerns over time in regards to the status of the pair’s relationship, including the First Lady’s now-famous facial expressions during her husband’s swearing-in ceremony, reports of Trump’s alleged sexual misconduct/infidelity, as well as her reluctance to hold her husband’s hand on several occasions, it appears as though the pair is still working hard to ensure whats best for themselves, their union, and their family.