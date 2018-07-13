Trump Calls His Own Recorded Audio ‘Fake News’ After Denying Brexit Criticism Quoted In ‘The Sun’ Interview

President Donald Trump has dismissed a quote in his controversial interview with British newspaper The Sun as “fake news” in which he criticized British Prime Minister Theresa May’s handling of Brexit. However, The Sun published a recording of the remarks the President claimed he didn’t say.

“I didn’t criticize the prime minister,” Trump said in regard to an interview with The Sun that was published before his joint press conference with Theresa May, according to the BBC. “I have a lot of respect for the prime minister. Unfortunately, there was a story that was done, which was generally fine, but it didn’t put in what I said about the prime minister, and I said tremendous things.”

The Sun is owned by the Republican media mogul Rupert Murdoch, who also owns Fox News, which has been criticized by opponents for having a pro-Trump agenda.

President Trump went on to suggest that the audio will vindicate his claim that the quote of him criticizing Theresa May was false.

“Fortunately, we tend to record stories now so we have it for your enjoyment if you’d like it. But we record when we deal with reporters. It’s called fake news. We solve a lot of problems with the good old recording instrument.”

However, The Sun published the audio of the U.S President criticizing the British Prime Minister’s Brexit strategy.

Tom Newton Dunn, who interviewed President Trump for The Sun, reacted to the press conference on Twitter.

First things first @tnewtondunn ‘s story was not as the President claimed ‘fake news’ – it was based on on the record quotes — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) July 13, 2018

Here you go ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩. See, we did report the nice things #PhewNotFakeNews pic.twitter.com/QKnr5dhgZn — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) July 13, 2018

"I didn't criticise the prime minister" in Sun interview – President Trump calls accusations "fake news" Latest #TrumpVisitUK developments: https://t.co/uh9bYPHtBx pic.twitter.com/sgAbjqVUSb — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) July 13, 2018

President Trump said in the controversial interview that Theresa May ignored his advice by going for a soft Brexit strategy. The 71-year-old said that this strategy will “kill” any trade deal with the UK as he will prefer to trade with the European Union in that situation.

Trump seemingly back peddled his criticism of Theresa May noting the U.S-U.K special relationship and his ancestral ties to Scotland.

He went on to praise May’s performance as Prime Minister and voiced his support for whatever decision the nation makes regarding Brexit.

Trump is calling a taped interview that the Sun posted audio of “fake news” — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 13, 2018

In the interview with The Sun, Trump also said that migrants are destroying European culture, accused the London Mayor Sadiq Khan of doing a “very bad job” on terrorism and said former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson would be a great Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson resigned from Theresa May’s cabinet over disagreements with her soft Brexit strategy.

Trump expressed his sadness at being unwelcome at Britain’s capital city London due to extensive protest but insist that millions of Britons agree with his policies.

When Tom Newton Dunn pointed out that at the joint press conference that the newspaper did publish Trump’s positive comments about May, Trump said that it was “good” if it was indeed published but complained that it was not in the headline.