Stormy Daniels’ Arrest Was An ‘Error’ Says Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs

Her department also wants to review the individual officers' motivations for arresting the performer, who is suing Donald Trump.

Stormy Daniels’ arrest at an Ohio strip club this week was an “error,” says Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs, who promises an investigation into the officers’ motivations for arresting her in the first place, Huffington Post is reporting.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Stormy Daniels (real name: Stephanie Marie Clifford) was performing at Siren’s, a Columbus strip club, earlier this week. In what may be an example of terrible timing, undercover Columbus cops were there, doing a sting operation. Specifically, they were looking for performers who touched patrons, or vice-versa, which is a violation of Ohio law. Daniels allegedly touched an undercover cop, and she was led out of the club in handcuffs.

However, there was a technicality that police appeared to have overlooked, although whether or not that was intentional is something Jacobs would like to know. The technicality is this: the law, as it was written, makes it illegal for a nude or semi-nude performer at a sexually-oriented business, such as a strip club, to touch or be touched by anyone who is not a close relative. However, the way the law only applies to “regular performers.” Since Stormy was a guest performer at Siren’s and not a regular performer, she was able to avoid charges.

Stormy Daniels performs in a different Ohio strip club after arrest https://t.co/JIXnlJtJjB pic.twitter.com/sah9rShhd2 — CNN (@CNN) July 13, 2018

Jacobs would like to know if the officers’ actions that day were simply a mistake, or if there was something more sinister.

“While the presence of Vice officers at this establishment is reasonable, the motivations behind the officers’ actions will be reviewed internally to ensure that our Core Values and duty to serve our community to the best of our ability continue to be the basis for our actions.”

Jacobs didn’t say the words “politically motivated,” but that is likely the elephant in the room. Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, certainly believes his client’s arrest was politically motivated.

“Just rcvd word that my client @StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio whole performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs. This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges.”

Two other performers were also arrested along with Daniels: they’ve been identified as Miranda Panda and Brittany Walters. It is not clear if “Miranda Panda” and “Brittany Walters” are the performers’ real names or stage names.

Public records reveal two other performers were arrested in addition to Daniels, Miranda Panda and Brittany Walters. They face similar charges. https://t.co/YySrdTedHf #StormyDaniels pic.twitter.com/oRmttEoeJ5 — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) July 12, 2018

Charges were not dropped against either of those two performers; Stormy has agreed to pay their legal bills.

Meanwhile, according to ABC News, Stormy performed at a different Ohio strip club, Vanity Gentlemen’s Club, this time making sure not to touch anyone.