‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Laughs Over Her Old Myspace Photos

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry recently took a trip down memory lane. The MTV personality opened up about some of her old, embarrassing, photos from Myspace during her recent Coffee Convos podcast, and claimed that those were her “pot head” days.

According to a July 13 report by Radar Online, Kailyn Lowry admitted that she cringed a bit looking at the old photos from her teenage years, and from before she became pregnant with her oldest son, Isaac.

Kailyn says that she can’t believe how tiny her figure was back then and that she remembers thinking she was too fat during those days, adding that she wished she was still that size. “The pictures I have on here, first of all, I wish I were as fat as I thought I was then. Even after Isaac, I was so small,” she said on the podcast.

“Then there are pictures of like my pot smoking days before I had kids. I’m embarrassed,” the Teen Mom 2 star said, admitting to her listeners that she has no idea how to take the photos off of the once popular social media site, and even provided fans with a link so that they could check out the old snapshots.

In the old photographs, Kailyn Lowry is seen with an array of different hairstyles and colors. She rocked blonde hair, brown hair, multi-colored locks, and even showed off a lip ring.

Since that time in her life, Kailyn Lowry joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 when she became pregnant with her oldest son, Isaac. She has gone through a lot of ups and downs in her life, including a break up with her baby daddy, Jo Rivera, a falling out with her mother, getting married to Javi Marroquin, welcoming her second son, Lincoln, going through a divorce, and having her third son, Lux, with former boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez have had a very rocky co-parenting relationship, which has been mentioned on Teen Mom 2 from time to time. However, Lowry recently hinted that she and Lopez were planning to celebrate Lux’s first birthday together with a joint party.

Some fans are now wondering if Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez may be moving towards getting back together. The Teen Mom 2 star previously called her third baby daddy her “first true love,” stunning fans.

“I believe Lux’s dad was my first true love…I know, weird, when I had two kids with two other people. But this is my life. This was my first REAL heartbreak, where I loved someone and was IN love with someone. And I felt so abandoned during such a vulnerable time,” Kailyn Lowry wrote in a recent blog post.