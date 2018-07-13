Mac Miller Raps About ‘Lost Love’ Weeks After Ariana Grande’s Engagement

Miller may still have a thing for Grande -- should Pete Davidson be worried?

It looks like Mac Miller may not have gotten over his split from Ariana Grande, earlier this year. The 26-year-old rapper has a new single out called, “Self Care,” and the lyrics speak to a “lost love” in his life.

“Well, didn’t know what I was missing / Now it see a lil’ different,” he raps at one point in the song. “I was thinking too much / Got stuck in oblivion.”

Miller released a video for the song simultaneously and in it, he fights his way out of a grave. The scene at the beginning is very reminiscent of a scene in Kill Bill 2 when Uma Thurman’s character, Beatrix Kiddo found herself in the same situation. As People Magazine notes, the song seems to be a reflection on personal demons that Miller has been dealing with. Could one of those struggles he’s talking about be his breakup with Grande?

“We play it cool / We know we f***ed up, yeah,” he says at another point in the song. “You keep on sayin’ you in love, so?”

She previously confirmed on Twitter that the song “Cinderella” on Mac Miller’s last album is about her. So he has a history of writing about her. In the tweet, she hit back at a fan who implied that their breakup caused the rapper’s DUI and hit-and-run in May, People reported. In her retort, Grande said that her relationship with Miller was “toxic.”

“Self Care” is one of the tracks on Mac Miller’s upcoming album, Swimming. According to Pitchfork, the album is scheduled to be released on August 3, two years after Miller’s last project, The Divine Feminine. Miller put out three songs earlier this year, “Small Worlds,” “Buttons,” and “Programs.” It’s unclear whether these songs will be on the new album.

surprise. twenty four hours til giaw. A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 11, 2018 at 9:00pm PDT

In what could be a major coincidence or a strategic marketing move, Ariana Grande released a new single on the same day as her ex-boyfriend, People reports.

Grande’s song is called, “God Is A Woman” and in it, the 25-year-old pop music phenom croons some pretty sensual lyrics.

“You, you love it how I move you

You love it how I touch you

My one, when all is said and done

You’ll believe God is a woman”

She’s also showing this more daring side in the cover art for the song which is a topless photo of her swimming in a pool of purplish blue paint. As People notes, Grande’s current fiance, Pete Davidson showed his appreciation for the artwork on Instagram.

“YUM, YUM, YUM,” he wrote in the comments of the photo.