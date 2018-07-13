Nick Diaz Goes Off On ‘Cheating’ Brock Lesnar, Demands UFC Heavyweight Title Shot

Nick Diaz is not happy about the potential Brock Lesnar vs Daniel Cormier heavyweight showdown for the title. The 34-year-old UFC veteran went off on a rant calling for a title shot as any weight class and criticized newly crowned UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, according to MMA Junkie.

Despite fresh of a knockout victory over Stipe Miocic, who holds the most consecutive title defenses in the history of the heavyweight division, Nick Diaz still has qualms over Daniel Cormier’s short notice bout with Anderson Silva at UFC 200. The longtime welterweight ranted on Instagram.

“[Daniel Cormier] would look way worse than I do in this pic if he fought Anderson the way I did but instead he decided to wrestle f**k [out of] him for five rounds in front of his whole life and still almost got finished off in the last round with Silva only having two or three weeks’ notice.”

Longtime welterweight Nick Diaz then goes on to argue that “cheater” Brock Lesnar is not worthy of a title shot and demands the heavyweight title shot.

“@danawhite should give me this fight instead of dick chest Brock Lesnar’s cheating a**.”

Diaz notes his personal affection for Daniel Cormier but argues that a fight with Brock Lesnar will be an embarrassment for both the Daniel Cormier and the UFC.

“#dontbescaredhomie nothing personal I love Dc but I don’t like what he does-constantly embarrassed for him and the sport!

The former Strikeforce welterweight champion has been eligible to fight since April this year. UFC president Dana White has accused Nick Diaz and his younger brother Nate of turning down fights.

Diaz was reportedly arrested in May for two counts of domestic battery but denies the accusation. The Stockton, California native has vehemently denied the claims and says that he was framed.

Diaz has not fought since the beginning of 2015 against Anderson Silva, who originally won the fight by unanimous decision; however, it was overturned due to Silva testing positive for a banned substance.

Nick has not won a UFC fight since his 2011 victory over B.J Penn.

Nick Diaz has a history of making eccentric claims. He once accused Georges St-Pierre of poisoning him before their fight for the UFC welterweight championship in 2013.

Daniel Cormier is the current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and UFC Heavyweight Champion and was subsequently moved up number 1 Pound-for-Pound fighter in the UFC.

The Diaz brothers have not been booked for a fight in 2018 so far.