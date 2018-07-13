‘Stranger Things’ Star David Harbour Says Season 3 Is Inspired By ‘Epic’ Movies Of 1985

The new season will offer plenty of pop culture references to the 1980s.

Stranger Things is headed to the dark side. The upcoming third season of the hit Netflix sci-fi series will feature darker themes—and maybe some familiar ones for viewers who were of a certain age in the ’80s.

In a new interview with Deadline, Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy said the third season of the show is “definitely going to yet darker still, places,” but he added that there will also be “heart and humor.

While storylines are being kept tightly under wraps, Levy confirmed the Stranger Things cast has been filming in Georgia for several weeks and the new season is “shaping up really, really well.”

Stranger Things star David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper on the series, teased that the new season will be inspired by some “epic” movies of 1985. Harbour wouldn’t name names, telling Deadline he would “get in trouble” if he revealed which movies he was referring to. But Harbour offered a tip to Stranger things fans and movie lovers everywhere.

“If you’re a real fan of Stranger Things and you really want to know, I would go look at the great films that were released in ’85, of which there were many, and just go down that list and think of the possibilities that we could be going with. I think it is a specific season to 1985, and so you’ll see references to that.”

Harbour went on to describe season one of the show as “very Stephen King-y” and season two as “more Spielberg-y”, but he didn’t attach a famous name to season three.

“We’re experimenting a lot this season, and we’re taking risks, and I hope that they pay off but they are risks,” the actor said. “We’re going into territories we’ve never been to before, and it’s exciting.”

The year 1985 featured a plethora of sci-fi, fantasy, and horror movies that could be tied into the new season of Stranger Things. Some of the biggest movies from that year include Back to the Future, The Goonies, Teen Wolf, Weird Science, and Day of the Dead, as well as installments of the Friday the 13th and Nightmare on Elm Street franchises. Last season, Stranger Things channeled the 1984 movie Ghostbusters, and posters for the season spoofed ’80s horror films.

Harbour teased that viewers will see a more daring Hopper for season 3, combined with a more fatherly version of his character. Stranger Things‘ Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on the Netflix hit previously revealed that the third season will be set in the summertime.

“It’s great because it has a lot of the dark parts from season two and a lot of the light playful parts from season one, the teen star said, according to Digital Spy.

Stranger Things Season 3 is expected to hit Netflix sometime in 2019.