Miley Cyrus Shocks Fans By Removing All Instagram Posts, Including Photos With Liam Hemsworth

Fans of pop star Miley Cyrus were met with disappointing news when it appeared as though the artist had deleted every single one of her Instagram posts from her page in the time between Thursday, July 12 and Friday, July 13. This spontaneous “clearing out” of her biggest social media page has now left fans wondering what the real reason why the singer deleted everything from her page was.

As reported by Teen Vogue, fans took to social media to share the news that they began noticing the star’s pictures were disappearing from her feed late Thursday evening, with certain individuals actually watching Cyrus delete the posts from her page in real time.

With the confusing actions of the star happening in real time, fans of the former Disney channel actress shared their thoughts on Twitter, where one user excitedly tweeted“I’m sad actually that she is deleting pics but IM SO RUCKIMG EXCITED FOR THE NEW ERA TO BEGIN,” misspelling words in the process.

Another fan also expressed their support of the singer, sharing, “Looks like @MileyCyrus is deleting some old posts on insta.. While I loved how her Instagram account showed the many phases of her different eras, I’m so excited to see what she has in store for us on social!”

With no official statement from Cyrus yet in regards to why she chose to delete the thousands of posts from her Instagram page, many fans are beginning to believe that this may be a sign of impending new music.

miley cyrus is the new taylor swift pic.twitter.com/vvBcj2waPD — nara (@nnrhlg) July 13, 2018

Although this rumor has not been directly confirmed by the singer herself, US Weekly did, in fact, publish a report that the singer had already started working on a new project.

Despite Cyrus’ actions causing controversy amongst fans, she is not the first artist to entirely wipe out her social media outlets prior to a massive release. Her musical peers such as Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik, and Sabrina Carpenter have all notoriously cleared out their social pages directly prior to a significant release, indicating in some sorts a “cleanse” before new material is shared with the general public.

Again, despite no official statement from the star, it seems as though this could very well be a part of an album rollout. Taking into consideration how active Cyrus has been on Instagram in recent times, posting frequently as well as interacting with fans, it doesn’t seem as though the lack of visual content from the star will last long at all.