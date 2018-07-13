Happy National French Fry Day: Find Out Where To Score Freebies And Great Deals On Fries

Friday is now Fry Day.

July 13 is one of the best days of the year because it marks the blessed occasion of “National French Fry Day.” Whether you like curly, fresh cut, spicy, or crinkle cut — this holiday celebrates french fries of all shapes and sizes because let’s face it… have you ever met a fry that you didn’t like?

According to National Geographic, the history of french fries is just a little bit fuzzy. Some think that the delicious treat originated in Belgium, where in the winter, people who fry potatoes instead of fish when the rivers froze. But at Paris’s Pont Neuf in the 1780s, street vendors sold fresh cut fries, so some think that are indeed from France. But it was Thomas Jefferson who was credited with introducing the french fry to America, after having served as American Minister to France from 1784 to 1789, and sharing the recipe.

To celebrate Fry Day, many of your favorite spots are offering deals for free or discounted fries. So instead of having a happy hour with cocktails to kick off the weekend, you may as well just have a french fry happy hour instead. Spots like McDonalds, Applebees, Burger, and Carl’s Jr. are all joining in on the fun!

Here is a list of spots to get your french fry fix today:

McDonalds: With a coupon on the McDonald’s app, score free medium fries with any purchase over $1.

Wingstop: If you sign up for Wingstop emails, you will get a coupon for free french fries.

Wendy’s: With an offer on the app, customers who purchase french fries will get free chicken nuggets with purchase of french fries and a small drink.

Taco Bell: The good news: Nacho fries make their return for a limited time. The bad news: Customers will have to purchase them.

Rally’s: Sign up for emails and score a free large fry with any purchase.

BurgerFi: Score free french fries with any purchase.

Did someone say free fries? Oh, that was us. Celebrate #NationalFrenchFryDay with FREE Regular Fries – Friday, 7/13! *Offer Valid 7/13/18 only. Premium toppings are an additional charge. Cannot be combined with any other offer or special. No Substitutions. In-store orders only. pic.twitter.com/rGPKwMJWMQ — BURGERFI (@BURGERFI) July 11, 2018

Hardees: Sign up for the mailing list and get a coupon for free fries with any purchase of the “One-third pound Thickburger.”

Checkers: Another email sign up deal. Customers who sign up for Checkers emails will score a free large fry with any purchase.

Carl’s Jr: Sign up for the mailing list and get free fries and a free drink with purchase of any Six Dollar Burger.

Burger King: Download the app and get a coupon for two small fries and two original chicken sandwiches for just $4.99.

Applebees: All you can eat Riblets and Tenders, including unlimited fries, is just $12.99.

Dunkin’ Donuts: The first 100 customers at select locations in the US will score free Donut fries from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Houlihan’s: At participating locations, patrons can get bottomless parmesan or regular fries.

Run, don’t walk to score these amazing deals.