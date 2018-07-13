Demi Lovato Shares Super Sexy Throwback Pic From The 2017 VMAs

Demi's celebrating a big anniversary with a stunning throwback photo.

Demi Lovato shared a very sexy throwback photo with her more than 69 million followers this week. Lovato uploaded a stunning snap of herself to Instagram on July 12 in celebration of the first anniversary of the release of her single “Sorry Not Sorry” showing her at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

The snap showed Demi revealing her tanned and toned body and tiny waist in an electric blue bodysuit that featured a very deep slit and several chains across the left shoulder.

Lovato had her dark hair tied up into a tight ponytail as she gazed very seductively into the camera while posing backstage at the big music award show.

Demi explained that she was celebrating a whole year passing since she released the track, which RIAA claims is three times platinum in the U.S. and served as the lead single from her 2017 album Tell Me You Love Me.

“Because it’s been a year since #SNS here’s a throwback to my #VMAs performance last year!” Demi wrote on the social media site.

Fans still have a little while to wait for this year’s VMAs, as the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards aren’t scheduled to take place until August 21, though they clearly appreciated the “Really Don’t Care” singer’s throwback snap.

The stunning backstage photo has received more than 1.7 million likes since Demi uploaded it to her account.

But it wasn’t just on Instagram where Lovato was celebrating the first anniversary of her big hit.

Demi also shared a sweet celebratory video on Twitter this week, where she sweetly thanked her fans for all their support in the 12 months that have passed since she dropped the single.

“One year later…” Lovato wrote with a shocked face emoji, a crying emoji, and a red love heart. “Thanks for everything #SorryNotSorry.”

The video featured various clips of Demi performing the song interspliced with videos of her fans dancing and singing along to the empowering track.

Lovato’s sweet message for her fans comes shortly after CNN shared that the talented singer came clean about her struggle with sobriety on the candid and moving track “Sober.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Speaking out about the song and her relapse after performing live for the first time since she released the song, MTV reports that the star told her fans that she now feels like “a new person” after appearing at Rock in Rio.

Sharing a video of herself performing “Sober” for thousands of fans, Demi wrote on social media, “Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life.”

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten @rockinriolisboa,” Lovato added, using a red heart emoji.