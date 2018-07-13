Kelly Ripa Rocks Bangs In Hilarious Throwback On Instagram

Would it even be childhood without having bangs at one point or another?

In her latest Instagram post, Kelly Ripa shares a hilarious photo of herself during what she calls her pre-pubescent years. In the adorable snapshot, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host poses against a wooden rail with a fake-looking stream and forest in the background. Ripa has her back to the camera but turns her head as she wears a big grin on her face. The young Ripa can be seen rocking a shirt with big white and red stripes and her hair is most likely the longest that she has ever had it, cascading all the way down her back.

Ripa does not say what age she is in this photo, but she appears to be about 10 or 11-years-old. Of course, the young Ripa looks just like Ripa does currently, only with a little less makeup and longer hair. It’s also apparent that over the years, Kelly’s fashion sense has changed, with the talk show host usually sporting dresses to show off her fit legs nowadays.

And since it’s not every day that fans are treated to a photo of a young Kelly Ripa, it’s easy to see why her nearly 2 million followers went a little crazy over the snapshot, giving it over 55,000 likes as well as 900 plus comments in less than a day of being posted. Some fans chimed in over how adorable Kelly looks in the photo while countless others just used emojis to comment.

“Kelly I have watched you since your first day you are adorable then and now your whole family are adorable!”

“Kelly, So cute! This is how I remember you,” another fan wrote.

“All of us 80’s kids have those Olan Mills pics – it’s like a time warp!! My hair was just about that long, too!! And you look just the same, Kelly! Beautiful,” one more chimed in.

But Ripa’s throwback photo isn’t the only thing that gave her fans have to cheer about. Earlier this week, the Inquisitr shared that Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, have teamed up for a new TV show that is based in the Hamptons. According to reports, the TV drama will air on Freeform and will be an hour-long show based on Jasmin Rosenberg’s 2008 book, How the Other Half Hamptons. The show will reportedly follow the lives of three best friends, Rachel (the good girl), Jamie (the wild one), and Allison (the suddenly single serial monogamist), as they navigate life in a house where 40 strangers also reside.

You can catch Kelly on Live With Kelly and Ryan weekday mornings on ABC.