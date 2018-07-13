Iggy Azalea Sizzles With A Sheer Black Dress And A Raunchy Twerk-Out Video

Black is supposed to absorb heat, but in Iggy Azalea's case, her outfit is throwing out some that's white-hot.

Iggy Azalea dressed lightly for the hot days of summer in Los Angeles Wednesday by donning some bold couture that left little to the imagination. She was spotted in the naughty outfit that featured a see-through black dress with crocheted accents that stretched over the 28-year-old songstress’s to-die-for bod in all the right places. The Daily Mail reports that only a few pieces of fabric underneath the getup kept Iggy from baring it all.

The minutiae of the Aussie rapper’s eye-popping getup featured a semi-see-through black skirt that showcased her toned wasp waist and pert posterior. The Tokyo Snow Trip performer also wore a tank top with black bra straps peeking out from underneath the dress.

Iggy Azalea was just as hot going than she was coming because the back of the skirt was tailored to show lots of bare mesmerizing bum.

The hip-hop star is as well-know known for her sexy dance routines as she is for her outrageous outfits, and the next day saw the Sydney native suggestively gyrating and twerking in a new video, along with a group of voluptuous backup dancers, according to the Daily Mail. The smokin’ throwback rehearsal video is a promotion for her new single, “Kream,” and Iggy posted the clip of it on her Instagram account. The video shows a fit Iggy Azalea dancing up a storm and using her booty as the ultimate center of attention. In it, she wears a tight top, purple short-shorts and pointy-toed white boots that extend to her upper thighs.

So far, the video has over 412,000 likes.

Iggy Azalea’s music contains lyrics about heartbreak, the joys of being single and even about her plastic surgery. She went into detail about how she came about having such bountiful curves up top by getting a little boost from plastic surgery, according to ET.

In 2015, the hitmaker revealed the following about getting breast implants.

“I did change something. Four months ago, I got bigger boobs! I’d thought about it my entire life. I don’t think you should be ashamed if you made a change to yourself, which is why I’ve spoken about the changes I’ve made, like with my breasts.”

However, Iggy Azalea hasn’t dished yet if she got so bootylicious from going under the knife, or if it’s growing because of her reported affinity for pizza and Big Macs. Azalea has admitted before that she has a weakness for one of the most American habits ever, which is eating at McDonald’s. Also, reportedly, she may be getting her pies from another pizza conglomerate besides Papa John’s because of some shared bad blood they had back in 2015 after a PJ deliveryman gave out her digits.