Britney Spears’ Incredible Body Steals The Show During Opening Night Of Her World Tour

Britney's toned body was on display in some skimpy outfits during her "Piece of Me Tour" opening night.

Britney Spears had her toned body on full display as she kicked off the U.S. leg of her big “Piece of Me World Tour” in Maryland on July 12. Daily Mail published new photos of the pop superstar showing off her incredible body while on stage at MGM National Harbor, as she sported a number of skimpy outfits that revealed all her hard work in the gym and the rehearsal room.

Spears revealed her rock hard body for the audience in an array of sparkly costumes, including a black glitter leotard which showcased her toned abs, arms, and legs. The star opted to pair that outfit with black fishnets and thigh-high black socks.

Another of Britney’s many outfit changes during her opening night included a sparkly red bra top with fishnets and a similar black top which was embellished with silver designs.

But those certainly weren’t the only outfits Spears slipped into to wow the fans who came out to the opening night of her tour.

Britney also wore another leotard during the show, revealing her toned body in a pink glitter one piece as she danced around the stage with her troupe of dancers during her first big world tour since she hit the road for the “Femme Fatale Tour” in 2011.

Daily Mail also reported that Britney showed off a number of different looks with her hair throughout the show, at some points wearing it down and other times pulling it up into a ponytail.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Spears was showing off her insane abs and toned body as she touched down in the state earlier this week, as she was photographed making her way through the airport in a white crop top and short shorts.

Spears previously revealed on her Instagram page how excited she was to be touring again while sharing a sweet video with her dancers.

Revealing her abs by tying up her yellow T-Shirt top above her belly button in a similar style to her signature “…Baby One More Time” music video, Britney told her Instagram followers that she’s “so happy to be reunited with this crew and grateful to be doing what we love together again!!”

“Shared a lot of laughs and fun in rehearsals this past week!” she then continued on the social media site. “Can’t believe the #PieceOfMe tour starts in just 3 days!!!”

Mike Windle / Getty Images

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, Britney revealed that she works pretty hard to stay in shape when it comes to her diet and exercise routine, but still allows herself the odd junk food item every now and again.

“My show is a workout in itself. It really keeps you strong,” Spears said of her energetic moves on stage and how they keep her fit.

“Sometimes I’m just like, ‘I want a hamburger!’ but when I’m in work mode, I want [to eat] very clean. I want clean chicken and veggies that’s it,” Britney then continued.