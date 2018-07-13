Hailey Baldwin’s Engagement Ring Details Revealed, How Justin Bieber Picked The Perfect Sparkler For His Girl

The singer worked with manager Scooter Braun's jeweler to create a masterpiece for his bride-to-be.

Justin Bieber didn’t just wing it when he proposed to Hailey Baldwin in the Bahamas last week. The 24-year-old superstar singer planned ahead with the help of a private jeweler based in New York where they brainstormed to create the perfect diamond for Bieber to give to 21-year-old model.

In a new interview with People magazine, Solow & Co.’s Jack Solow, who knows Bieber through his manager, Scooter Braun, revealed that he worked with Bieber through his team to create the massive masterpiece after the singer reached out to him once he got his blessing on his proposal plans from Hailey’s father, actor Stephen Baldwin.

“Justin did have a hand in selecting the diamond because I sent videos to his team,” Solow revealed. “When it came time to find a ring, Justin asked Scooter and said, ‘I’m ready to pop the question’ and he said, ‘There is only one place to go, ask Jack.'”

Bieber reportedly wanted a ring that would “gracefully accentuate Hailey’s beautifully-shaped hands,” Solow said.

“We settled on an oval stone that was just exceptional in its length and grace. Look at her hands — she’s exquisite.”

The high-end jeweler also revealed that he was given a “few weeks” to make the custom elongated oval-shaped diamond ring, which he says is somewhere between 6 to 10 carats.

Solow said he first met Justin Bieber in person a few years ago and was “genuinely excited” to help him craft the perfect sparkler for his future bride. The NYV jeweler also confirmed that the pop singer gave him some definite input as to what he wanted Hailey’s engagement ring to look like.

“Justin had a big hand in it,” the jeweler told E! News. “He had certain design elements that he wanted and he had certain expectations and I think we delivered.”

Solow would not reveal that price of the ring, but the jeweler told TMZ he met Bieber at his hotel in New York City to personally deliver the ring to him right before Bieber and Baldwin left for the Bahamas. Sources told TMZ the massive engagement ring is estimated to cost in the neighborhood of $500,000.

Lucky onlookers got a glimpse of Hailey Baldwin’s ring when she and the Biebs were spotted out and about on a date night in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday. Entertainment Tonight reports that the model’s gigantic engagement ring was on full display as the lovebirds made their way through the Big Apple.