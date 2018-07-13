Josiah Duggar And Lauren Swanson’s Wedding Was Reportedly Total Chaos, According To ‘Radar Online’

Josiah and Lauren Duggar are enjoying their new lives as husband and wife.

Josiah Duggar married his soul mate, Lauren Swanson, in a romantic wedding on June 30, but it may not be as organized as it may seem on TV. That is according to a new report by Radar Online that calls their nuptials “a complete disaster.” While everything looked picture perfect in a few photos that were revealed recently, this wedding was reportedly thrown together at the last minute.

A source who attended the most recent Duggar wedding revealed to Radar Online that everything was chaotic up to the last minute before Josiah and Lauren said their I do’s. According to the exclusive source, the person who organized this event was still striving to get everything together right up to the time that the bride and groom arrived at the church.

The wedding planner is said to have been a family friend who did everything for free. It was also revealed that this person had previously appeared on 19 Kids and Counting when it was airing on TLC. When the festivities are shown during the upcoming season of Counting On premiering on July 30, Michelle will supposedly make it a point to thank the planner for such a lovely wedding.

This supposed disastrous last-minute preparation may have people wondering if the couple had suddenly moved up their wedding plans for some reason. Of course, an unplanned pregnancy rumor is always the case with pretty much all Duggar weddings. However, the timing seems about right since Josiah proposed to Lauren three months before they got married. The Duggars usually don’t waste any time once they decide on their mate for life. Once courtship happens, a marriage proposal, and ultimately the nuptials, happen fairly quickly.

Crying! Curls! A Car! The Must-See Photos from Josiah Duggar's Wedding to Lauren Swanson https://t.co/1UNlVx3i2x — People (@people) July 12, 2018

Josiah and Lauren were wed at John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas last month. They are settling down as husband and wife with a possible pregnancy announcement soon. In fact, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar recently revealed how excited they are at the prospect of having yet another grandchild soon from the newly wedded couple.

Josiah and Lauren also filmed their first video after their wedding thanking their fans for their love and support. The Inquisitr had previously reported that the clip seemed a bit off for Lauren, but that could have just been that she is not all that comfortable in front of the camera just yet. It was a bit awkward.

Look for the whole Duggar wedding to be aired on Counting On soon. They may just acknowledge the chaos that has been reported, and the possible reason why the preparations may have been somewhat messed up.