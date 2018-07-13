GoFundMe Page Set Up To Get Kylie Jenner $100 Million To Make Her A Billionaire

The person who set up the page called Kyie's $900 million fortune "heartbreaking."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise $100 million for Kylie Jenner in order to make her a billionaire. People is reporting that comedian Josh Ostrovsky, also known as The Fat Jewish, set up a page to raise the huge amount of money for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star after it was revealed that Jenner is very close to becoming a billionaire.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kylie can be seen on the cover of the latest issue of Forbes magazine as the publication recently declared that she’s on track to become the youngest self-made billionaire through her hugely successful Kylie Cosmetics company.

The publication claimed that the 20-year-old is just $100 million away from getting billionaire status, which is what inspired the comedian to set up the GoFundMe page.

The site reported that the comedian wrote about his decision to start the page to raise the extra funds Jenner needs.

“Kylie Jenner was on the cover of Forbes Magazine today for having a net worth of 900 million dollars, which is heartbreaking.”

“I don’t want to live in a world where Kylie Jenner doesn’t have a billion dollars,” the comedian then continued, before adding in all caps, “WE MUST RAISE 100 MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP HER GET TO A BILLION, PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD, THIS IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT.”

The donation page appears to have been set as a joke by the comedian, who has a big following on social media with more than 10 million Instagram followers, though that hasn’t stopped some fans of the reality star from actually donating to the cause.

At the time of publication, the page is still accessible on the official GoFundMe website and has received 29 donations in just one day.

The total raised so far for Kylie currently stands at $268 of the $100 million goal, while the campaign has been shared 3,500 times.

Jenner hasn’t publicly commented on the donations coming in, though she did take to Instagram earlier this week to celebrate the very impressive achievement of landing on the cover of the money magazine.

Sharing her magazine cover on her Instagram page with her 111 million followers, Jenner wrote in the caption of her upload on July 11, “Wow. I can’t believe I’m posting my very own @forbes cover. Thank you for this article and the recognition.”

“I’m so blessed to do what I love everyday,” Kylie, who’s the younger sister of Kim Kardashian as well as a makeup empire mogul, continued. “I couldn’t have dreamt this up! #KylieCosmetics.”

