Meghan Markle Admits To Fan That She Misses Her Role On ‘Suits’

Before she married a prince and became the Duchess of Sussex this past May, Meghan Markle was a successful actress, appearing in big Hollywood films like Horrible Bosses and Remember Me, as well as starring on the USA network TV show, Suits. Along the way, she acquired quite a loyal fanbase that has only skyrocketed since she ascended to the world stage as Prince Harry’s bride. While she left her previous life behind, many have wondered if she has any regrets about walking away from a successful acting career.

Now, according to Hello! Magazine, that question has been answered. The actress on Wednesday was in the middle of her official tour of Ireland with her husband and interacting with fans when one of them told her how much they missed her on the popular show, where she played the character of Rachel Zane for seven seasons before it was revealed that she was engaged to the British prince.

“One fan, Fiona Moore, recalled their conversation afterwards, revealing that they spoke about Suits. ‘I’m a fan of Suits and I said to her that I miss it and she said ‘so do I’,’ she said. Of Meghan, she added: ‘She seemed very relaxed and was joking and laughing.'”

Duchess Meghan seems to be enjoying her first official trip with the prince, as they have toured Ireland. They have been met by incredible crowds and have been pictured having a great time. One snap caught Meghan having her hair pulled by an adorable toddler, Walter Cullen, whom they met at Croke Parkas as previously reported by Inquisitr. Not to be outdone, Harry allowed Dylan Mahon, 4, to tug on his beard. She has been enjoying animals too, especially the Bernese Mountain dogs that belong to President Michael Higgins and his wife Sabina, who hosted Prince Harry and Meghan during their royal tour of Dublin.

That was the sweet portion of her trip, as opposed to the flack she received for discussing abortion rights, as reported earlier on Thursday in the Huffington Post. The duchess supposedly discussed it at a garden party with Irish senator Catherine Noone, who was in favor of repealing the country’s ban on abortion. The reason why it got out is that Noone tweeted about Markle’s comments on Ireland’s vote to legalize the controversial procedure. This may “have broken yet another one of those long-standing rules by publicly commenting on Ireland’s referendum to legalize abortion,” as previously reported by Inquisitr.