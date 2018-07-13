‘This Is Us’ Creator Dan Fogelman Wants Fans To Root For Miguel In Season 3

Filming has finally begun for season 3 of 'This Is Us.'

When This Is Us had its season finale back in March, fans knew that there would be a long wait over the summer. But take heart because filming has finally begun for Season 3 and more information is coming to light on what will happen in the lives of the Pearson family. The show’s creator, Dan Fogelman, teased a few tidbits with Deadline on what to expect on the NBC hit show this fall.

The season finale of This Is Us had Kate and Toby finally getting married after their relationship was tested with a couple of major drawbacks. What does the future hold for these two lovebirds? Fogelman said that all of the characters will start new chapters in their lives in the upcoming season.

One particular relationship that we have yet to see much of just yet has been that of Rebecca and Miguel. Fans have been obsessed with Rebecca and Jack, but unfortunately, their lives together were cut short by tragedy when Jack died as a result of the house fire. Rebecca was left to pick up the pieces. Her heart was shattered, but she had to continue on with her life the best she could.

Miguel had become the most hated character on the show. It was no fault of his own, other than marrying his best friend’s wife after his untimely death. He was devastated when Jack died and did his best to be there for Rebecca and her three kids who were teenagers at the time. Kevin was especially hurt when his mother started a relationship, and eventually married, Miguel. He finally somewhat accepted that Rebecca was happy later on. But have This Is Us fans finally accepted Miguel?

We Finally Learn More About Rebecca & Miguel's Story On 'This Is Us' & It's Heartbreakinghttps://t.co/xlf7Pggcn4 pic.twitter.com/Nv2Ohsp0W4 — Elite Daily (@EliteDaily) January 10, 2018

That is exactly what Dan Fogelman is striving for. He said that he wants viewers to not only like Rebecca’s second husband, but his goal in Season 3 is to have them actually rooting for Miguel.

“We’re going to dive deeper into that this season and begin this long play of making people actually start rooting for Miguel in a serious way, which I think will be really exciting when we pull it off.”

Is that possible? Jack Pearson is so well-loved on the show that this will be a hard sell for viewers. However, Fogelman seems to have this way of tearing at your heart, no matter who it involves. He also says that the story of Rebecca and Miguel will pick up just a couple of months after Jack’s death.

“You’re seeing the beginning of a storyline where Miguel starts trying to help this family along, this character who has always been polarizing. I think last season, people actually started to love him, and then started to hate themselves for loving him. But then, they gradually figured out that this guy really has done nothing untoward and is a guy trying to do the right thing.”

This one is for all of us. Huge congrats to our cast and crew on their incredible Emmy nominations! #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/eAUjsiObfz — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) July 12, 2018

It is no surprise that This Is Us picked up eight Emmy nominations yesterday, including best drama. Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia are also up for best leading men. However, many fans are upset that fellow co-stars, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, and Chrissy Metz were snubbed this year, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

This Is Us returns for another season on Tuesday, September 25 at 9 p.m. ET, so get your tissues ready. It is expected to be another emotional ride.