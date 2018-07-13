‘Vanderpump Rules’ Boss Lisa Vanderpump Posts Pics From Soft Opening Of Tom Tom

The long-awaited West Hollywood hotspot opened its doors for a private party.

Vanderpump Rules fans are finally getting an eyeful of Tom Tom. The long-awaited business collaboration between Lisa Vanderpump, her husband Ken Todd, and fellow Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, has finally come to fruition, and now there are the pictures to prove it.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Tom Tom opened its doors earlier this week for a “soft” opening to host the Daily Mail’s Summer Party. Guests for the bash included Bravo stars Dorinda Medley, Reza Farahan, Jenni Pulos, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Sophie Stanbury, as well as Blac Chyna, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt. The SUR squad also turned up to christen their pals’ new West Hollywood hotspot.

Lisa Vanderpump talked to DailyMailTV about the long journey to get to the opening of Tom Tom, admitting that the business venture with newbies Sandoval and Schwartz hasn’t been easy.

“It’s just been an extraordinary journey. When you see inside, it’s like you’ve been transported into another world. …Sometimes, I did want to pull my hair out. No, most of the time I did. I think this was their first venture into really a serious kind of deadline, so you’ll see on the show how hard I kick their butt.”

Vanderpump also shared photos and videos from the inside of Tom Tom, which was decorated by designer Nick Alain. Vanderpump pointed to the details of the bar’s decor, including the eye-catching lighting creations designed by Alain.

Lisa Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora, took to Instagram to post about the “amazing feeling” opening Tom Tom for the first time. Pandora described the soft opening as a “magical evening.”

Tom Schwartz still seems to be stunned by his good fortune as a business co-owner. The Tom Tom partner posted a lengthy tribute to his pal and business partner Tom Sandoval, detailing their beginnings as roommates (courtesy of Craigslist!) and then reality stars.

“Had the great pleasure & honor of seeing this artist@nickalain & his wife Elena turn a dream into reality,” Schwartz wrote of Tom Tom. “We had the best staff and someone even referred to me as ‘boss.'”

The opening of Tom Tom will undoubtedly be featured on the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules. Already, a party for one of the Bravo reality show’s longtime cast members was hosted at the new place. According to Bravo, Jax Taylor’s 39th birthday party was held at Tom Tom and the birthday boy was even serenaded by queen bee LVP herself. Taylor is also rumored to be working at Tom Tom, although his role at the bar has not yet been announced.