‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday, July 12: Ashley & Neil Kiss While Mariah Turns To Summer!

Is Victor's message from an unknown number really from J.T.?

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, July 12 show that Hell froze over because Mariah asks Summer for advice and Victor receives a strange message. Plus, Billy falls further while Neil and Ashley share a passionate kiss.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) searched for the title of “Jaboat” on Billy’s (Jason Tompson) desk, but she couldn’t find it. Just a few days in, and she’s already sniffing out problems. Unfortunately for Billy, he failed to win back the boat, and while he told Summer (Hunter King) the story at home, they narrowly avoided Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) overhearing.

Billy dug himself in deeper when he lied to Phyllis about his clients turning into dinner, and he told her they ordered food to Jabot. Of course, Phyllis was at Jabot and knew he lied, but she pretended to believe him. Later at Jabot, Phyllis called Hilary (Mishael Morgan) to fill her in on the details, and Ashley overheard them. Ashley said she planned to go through the company’s security logs, and Phyllis accused Ashley of trying to oust Billy already.

Later Ashley went to Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) penthouse for dinner. Neil told her he wanted the evening to be work free, but unfortunately, Victor (Eric Braeden) barged in and yelled about Neil stabbing him in the back, and ultimately Victor terminated Power Communications. For Neil, that meant the evening ended up being a celebration about less stress. Ashley agreed. They slow danced, and then shared a romantic kiss.

Today on #YR, Victor receives a cryptic message and Neil surprises Ashley.

Meanwhile, Billy piled on the lies when he called Phyllis and told her not to wait up. Then he gave the yacht receipt to Kyle (Michael Mealor) and told him to submit it for reimbursement to Billy’s personal account. Not surprisingly, Phyllis called Hilary’s private investigation to get the dirt on Billy.

At the Dive Bar, a hurt Mariah (Camryn Grimes) somehow turns to Summer for advice. Earlier, Kyle had pushed Mariah to ask Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) out, but Mariah didn’t think it would work.

After drinking some liquid courage, Mariah turned to Summer for advice on how to attract guys. Summer, of course, was Summer and told Mariah to be hotter. Oh, and to also have more confidence. That’s super easy for somebody like Summer to say. Mariah accused Summer of seeking attention, which wasn’t too far off the mark.

Finally, Victor received a strange message from an unknown number claiming to be J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). J.T. asked Victor to meet up — just the two of them.

