Man Who Attacked Wife With Chainsaw In Front Of Children Arrested

A Whittier, California, man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly attacked his wife with a chainsaw in front of their children. According to the Los Angeles Times, 32-year-old Alejandro Alvarez attacked his wife Wednesday afternoon. At around 3 p.m., Whittier police received a call about the attack. Upon arrival, they found a woman with multiple injuries consistent with a chainsaw. She was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition. Alvarez fled the scene in an SUV. According to the Tri-City Herald, he crashed that car and then allegedly stole a 2004 Mercury Mountaineer SUV. There was an ABP out for his arrest, and he was considered armed and dangerous.

Alvarez was picked up in Chula Vista still in the stolen vehicle. Alvarez will be booked in the Whittier jail “on suspicion of attempted murder, child endangerment, hit-and-run and grand theft auto.” According to the Whittier Police Department, bail has not yet been set. The Whittier police announced it would be working on the case along with the Chula Vista police and San Diego County Deputies. At the moment, there is no clear motive for Alvarez’ actions.

The Whittier Police Department released an image of Alvarez on their Facebook page.

The Facebook post described Alvarez and urged people not to approach him if they came upon him.

“Detectives have identified the suspect as 32-year-old Alejandro Alvarez of Whittier. Alvarez is described as a male Hispanic, 5′ 3″, 130lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown ‘Hurley’ t-shirt and dark jeans.”

Neighbors described the attack, hearing a woman yelling, “leave me alone or I’m gonna call the cops.”

“They just kept screaming and then I heard what sounded like a chainsaw,” said neighbor Darian Pickle. “I was like, ‘What’s going on?'”

Another neighbor reported hearing Alvarez’ wife calling for help and urging people to call 911.

“She was going outside and I saw kids with blood and everything,” the neighbor said. Another neighbor reported that he saw Alvarez’ wife losing a lot of blood. He reports that she had cuts across her face and neck.

The incident has caused fear in the neighborhood.

“We want to feel safe where we live, and we just don’t know sometimes who our neighbors are,” said neighbor Martha Garcia.

According to KTLA, the couple lived in the neighborhood for nearly five years. All three of their young boys are in elementary school. All neighbors that were interviewed report that there has never been an incident like this before in the Alvarez home.