‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Offers Abigail Support, Theresa Is Furious With Brady

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the end of the week reveal that there will be some major betrayals in Salem. Many characters will be at each other’s throats, and some won’t know what hit them.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) deals with the fact that she likely won’t be able to carry anymore children. Although Gabi is already the mother to little Arianna, she always imagined that she would have more children someday. Now those dreams are slipping away as she found out that she has a major infection in her reproductive organs due to the recent attack she faced during her time in prison.

Gabi is blaming Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) and Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) for all of her recent problems. After all, Stefan framed her for Andre DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) murder and Abigail’s alter-egos helped to put her behind bars for a crime that she did not commit. Gabi is bitter about the entire situation, and she wants revenge.

This doesn’t bode well for Abigail. Gabi knows Abby’s secret, that she is pregnant and doesn’t know if the child belongs to her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), or his brother, Stefan. In addition, Gabi’s been given the paternity test results to peek at, and she could do some major damage to Abby’s life if she so chooses. Gabi will claim to be supportive of Abby during the ordeal, but it seems that she will have an agenda.

Meanwhile, Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) will be furious with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) when it’s revealed that there are drugs in the apartment she’s sharing with JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). As many Days of Our Lives viewers know, Theresa and Brady are currently embattled in a nasty custody battle, but Theresa believed that they had worked out a deal to share custody. Then the drugs were discovered. Now, she thinks Brady set her up and she won’t stand for it.

In actuality, Theresa’s sister, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva), and Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) planted the drugs, but it may backfire as Brady will seemingly be the one to pay for the scheme.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Theresa Donovan is set to leave Salem again next week, and it looks like she’ll be taking her son, Tate, with her. This means that Days of Our Lives fans will watch Brady say goodbye to his little boy, and it could ruin his relationship with Eve as well.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.