‘Southern Charm’ Friend Luzanne Otte Takes Fans Inside A Day With Patricia Altschul

The friend of Altschul and Kathryn Dennis describes an average day, which includes a trip to Taco Bell.

Fans of Southern Charm get glimpses of Patricia Altschul’s life on the show, but how does she spend her day-to-day? A friend of the Southern Charm cast, Luzanne Otte, got the opportunity to spend the day with her friend and report on what it’s like to keep up with Altschul on an average day. The mother of executive producer Whitney Sudler-Smith, and friend of the rest of the cast, keeps up a busy social and travel schedule year round.

Luzanne Otte, a west coast friend of Altschul, assisted Town & Country by shadowing Miss Patricia for a day to report on what really goes on behind the scenes. Otte spared no detail in reporting back to explain what it’s like to keep up with Altschul on an average day.

Patricia tends to wake up at 8 a.m. in her Charleston bedroom designed by Mario Buatta. Altschul has breakfast in bed brought to her by butler Michael Kelcourse, as seen on many episodes of Southern Charm, and most days she has one cup of coffee and a coddled egg. Luzanne says that Michael brings Mrs. Altschul several newspapers, and she reads a few more on her iPad.

Altschul likes to read her papers while cuddling with three of her dogs, Siegfried, Roy, and Chauncey, who snack while their mama reads. Patricia bathes in her tub with a chromatherapy feature (LED colored lights) and then moves on to her skin care regimen that includes cleanser, toner, and Avene’s Antirougeurs Redness-Relief Dermo-Cleansing Milk for rosacea. Altschul uses a steamer and an LED mask routinely.

On most days, Altschul does her own makeup, using foundations by Chanel and Giorgio Armani, but while filming Southern Charm and on special occasions, she employs a makeup artist. Patricia wears Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupte No. 7 lipstick, and also applies lip liner. Even though Mrs. Altschul often models her stylish caftans on Bravo, most days she dresses in dark pants and a cashmere sweater.

By 10:30 a.m. on most days, Altschul is at work in her home office, returning correspondence, and working on her various business ventures, including her custom caftan business, which allows people to customize caftans and pajamas. Patricia has a degree in art history and collects and researches various works of art regularly.

After lunch, Luzanne accompanied Patricia on her errands, which included a trip to the hair salon. Though Patricia enjoys a “dressing drink” now and then, it’s only portrayed as a regular thing for fun on the popular Bravo show. On this particular night, Luzanne and Patricia head out to dinner at Zero Restaurant (including dessert), and then to the Charleston Symphony Orchestra for a performance of Puccini’s Tosca.

Luzanne shares a secret and says that on the way home, they hit the Taco Bell drive-thru for a snack. Patricia had a Burrito Supreme, if you were wondering.

Upon returning home, Altschul removes her makeup, watches a bit of television, and reads until around 1:30 a.m., before turning in for the night.