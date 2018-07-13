‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Theresa Leaves Salem Again

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be a shocking turn of events in the near future, and that Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) will soon be gone from Salem yet again. But what about her son, Tate?

According to a July 12 report from Soap Dirt, Days of Our Lives fans will be forced to say goodbye to Theresa yet again. The character, who only recently returned to Salem, will be leaving town with her son, and for a very good reason.

The report claims that Theresa will soon learn that her mother, Kimberly Brady-Donovan (Patsy Pease), has cancer. Theresa will leave Salem and head to California where her parents, Kim and Shane, live in order to help take care of her ailing mother. In addition, she’ll be taking little Tate (Colin & Kylie Schroeder) with her when she goes.

The latest Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Theresa will win full custody of Tate, and that she’ll take the little boy with her when she leaves for Los Angeles. This will likely crush the boy’s father, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), but DOOL fans are hoping that Theresa’s absence won’t be a long one, after she spent the past two years off the show, only to return for a brief two-month stint.

In the latest #DAYS, Theresa seeks help from Victor to win back Brady.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/sy6vpJbCs0 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 12, 2018

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will be saying hello and goodbye to many characters over the upcoming months. Alison Sweeney will both come and go as Sami Brady in the near future, and Bryan Dattilo will be leaving the soap as Lucas Horton, a role he’s played for decades. In addition, Belle Black and Shawn Brady (Martha Madison and Brandon Beemer) will soon be back in Salem, and Farah Fath will also return to reprise her role as Mimi Lockhart.

Kyle Lowder is coming back to Days of Our Lives in a mystery role, which some fans believe could be a Rex Brady recast, and Marci Miller will be exiting the role of Abigail Deveraux-DiMera. However, Kate Mansi, who previously portrayed the character, will be returning to reprise her former role on the show.

The NBC soap opera has also shockingly recast the role of Kristen DiMera, which has always been played by Eileen Davidson. Actress Stacy Haiduk will join the cast as Kristen in upcoming episodes, where she will likely interact with many Salem citizens, and perhaps drop a major bombshell.

Jen Lilley will last be seen on Days of Our Lives on July 19, per Soap Opera News.