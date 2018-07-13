LeBron James’ Agent Reveals Why He Left Cleveland For L.A.

LeBron James has not spoken out about his decision to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the L.A. Lakers next season. His only public comments on the situation were thanking Northeast Ohio and Cavs fans for a great four years. However, his agent, Rich Paul, is talking.

According to a July 12 report by Sports Illustrated, Rich Paul says things were very different for LeBron James during his free agency decision this time around. The Ohio born basketball star decided to make a drastic move to the Western Conference, and many fans couldn’t understand why. Now, Paul is shedding some light on the subject.

Rich Paul revealed during a recent interview that LeBron James decided to leave Cleveland back in 2010 solely to win championships with Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat. In 2014, he wanted to return to Cleveland to keep his promise of delivering a championship to the city, and now he’s headed to L.A. simply because that is what he wants to do, no other reason.

“In 2010, when he went to Miami, it was about championships. In 2014, when he went back to Cleveland, it was about delivering on a promise. In 2018, it was just about doing what he wants to do,” Paul stated.

LeBron James’ first two free agency decisions worked out well for the superstar. When he headed to Miami, he led the team to four consecutive NBA Finals appearances and won two titles. Upon returning to Cleveland, James went to four more consecutive finals’ and led the Cavs to one of the most memorable championships of all time, coming back from a 3-1 deficient to beat the NBA juggernaut Golden State Warriors in 2016.

However, things will be much different this time around for LeBron James. The L.A. Lakers don’t have an easy road to the finals as his previous two teams have arguably had, and they seemingly don’t have the talent or star power to beat either the Warriors or Rockets in the Western Conference Finals. However, it is what LeBron wanted to do, and he’s already acclimating to his L.A. lifestyle by hitting the clubs and allegedly talking about starring in feature films.

Many fans believe that LeBron James simply wanted to be in the bigger market that L.A. offers in order to grow and cultivate his other businesses, but it remains to be seen if James will see the NBA Finals again in the next four years, as he plays out what could arguably be the final four good years of his personal career.