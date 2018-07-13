Kris Jenner Says That Cheating On Robert Kardashian Was One Of The Biggest Regrets In Her Life

The Kardashian matriarch calls the affair her biggest mistake.

Kris Jenner is no stranger to being candid and telling it like it is, even when it comes to mistakes that she has made.

The 62-year-old recently sat down for an interview with Harvey Levin for Fox News Channel’s OBJECTified. Though the interview itself does not air until this coming Sunday, snippets of the interview have already been released, most likely to pull in viewers. According to People, Jenner dished on a wide number of topics in the interview, including her marriage and divorce to attorney Robert Kardashian.

“I married Robert when I was 22 years old and I got pregnant on my honeymoon — I had the happiest life you could’ve dreamt about. But when you’re in something, sometimes people think the grass is always greener and that was like what I think I went through at some point.”

The Kardashian matriarch then went on to confess that she had an affair with a soccer player who was a lot younger than her, though she does not mention any names. Jenner says that the affair is definitely not something that she is proud of and even calls it one of the biggest mistakes of her life.

“Probably one of my biggest regrets in my life is that that marriage fell apart.”

As many fans know, Kris and Robert had four children together and they were married for 13 years from 1978-1991. Robert was the one who ended up filing for divorce and Kris says that she was “devastated” when it happened because she thought that maybe they could have gotten past the cheating. Kardashian also cut off Kris from his finances and she no longer had access to his credit cards.

“I didn’t have anything. I went to the market one day and my credit card didn’t work. I had a market credit card and I’m like, ‘I can’t even buy a tomato,'” Jenner recalls.

Robert Kardashian was famously the lawyer for O.J. Simpson during his trial for the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman. In July of 2003, Robert was diagnosed with esophageal cancer and following the diagnosis, he only lived for another short eight weeks before passing away on Sept. 30, 2003.

And as Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans know, Kris found love again with former Olympian Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner), and the pair were married from 1991-2015. They have two children together, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The full OBJECTified interview airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on the Fox News Channel.