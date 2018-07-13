Jax Taylor Reportedly Working At Tom Tom After Quitting SUR Bartender Job On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

The Bravo star has bounced to a new bar.

Jax Taylor has landed the ultimate post-SUR Gig, and it’s a job that will allow him to remain in front of Bravo’s cameras. The Vanderpump Rules star, who famously quit his job as a bartender at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood hotspot on the Season 6 finale of the show, has reportedly landed a job at Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’ new bar, Tom Tom. The long-awaited club is scheduled to open later this month.

A source told Us Weekly that Jax Taylor celebrated his 39th birthday at a private event at Tom Tom with his new “boss” and fellow birthday boy, Tom Sandoval, and it sounds like he is already acquainted with all of the staff.

“He is working at Tom Tom,” the insider told Us of Taylor. “Last night they had a birthday celebration for him, but he also knew all the staff because he works there.”

Eagle-eyed Vanderpump Rules fans had a feeling Taylor may have defected to Tom Tom after quitting SUR. During the Vanderpump Rules reunion, Lisa Vanderpump didn’t rule out the possibility of Jax working at Tom Tom. And earlier this week, the Bravo reality star shared a mirror selfie of himself standing in front of the bar at his former place of employment wearing dress clothes. In the caption, he teased that he was headed to “meetings at the new Tom Tom.”

There is no official word on what Jax Taylor’s duties will be at Tom Tom, but Vanderpump Rules fans know he’s experienced behind the bar. Still, pal Tom Schwartz joked that Taylor might have another role at the new club.

“We’ve been flirting with the idea of having Jax as a go-go dancer, but nothing’s official as of now. I don’t want to get people’s hopes up,” Schwartz joked to Bustle.

Of course, Taylor’s new gig at Tom Tom doesn’t mean he won’t ever be seen at SUR again. Another Vanderpump Rules source told Us Weekly that while Taylor did quit SUR after a profanity-filled meltdown in the middle of the busy restaurant — and in front of Lisa Vanderpump, and her husband, Ken Todd, who later asked for his resignation — he is now believed to be back on Vanderpump’s payroll despite the fact that she joked during the most recent Vanderpump Rules reunion that she “wouldn’t be that desperate” to ever have him back.

Either way, it sounds there will be plenty of Jax Taylor to go around when Vanderpump Rules returns for its seventh season next year, although fans may have to do a bit of bar hopping to find him.