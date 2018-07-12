Kaley Cuoco And Husband Karl Cook Tear Up The Dance Floor In Hilarious Wedding Still

'The Big Bang Theory' bride got down on the dance floor.

Kaley Cuoco is still sharing her wedding photos with fans, and this one is a doozy. The Big Bang Theory star, who married longtime love Karl Cook in a lavish ceremony in Rancho Santa Fe, California, just two weeks ago, posted a hilarious TBT snap of her post-wedding dance with her new husband.

In the black and white shot, the bride, who changed from her wedding gown into a chic Tadashi Shoji lace jumpsuit (and a hat, apparently!) for the reception, is bent down as she appears to do a suggestive backside bump toward her man’s pelvis. A few commenters noted that the suggestive move probably should have stayed in the bedroom. Others joked that it was no wonder Kaley needed shoulder surgery a few days after her wedding.

The post-ceremony dance photo, which you can see below, shows that Kaley and Karl’s wedding reception got a bit rowdy later in the night. The hilarious dance is also a far cry from the CBS star’s sweet first dance with her husband. Karl Cook took to Instagram to post a video of the couple’s first dance as man and wife, where Kaley’s sister, former The Voice contestant Briana Cuoco, can be heard singing in the background. But Cook’s caption, which included the text from his wedding vows to Kaley, made it clear that humor will always be a big part of this couple’s life together.

“Kaley … I hate you the least of all people in the world,'” Cook said in his vows. “Outside of you I have no need for anything. Without you I am nothing. I thought I would read something I wrote three days after the first night we met.”

Cook’s vows later continued with the revelation that Cuoco loves him enough to regularly pluck his “unibrow.”

As for that wacky wedding dance, at least Cuoco was dressed in the more comfortable jumpsuit after changing out of her Reem Acra bridal gown for the after-party. Otherwise, she may have never been able to pull off that complicated and hilariously inappropriate dance move. Still, the celebrity bride told People her lacy reception outfit didn’t survive the night unscathed, due to a late night burger run.

“I changed into my jumpsuit for the late-night dance party,” the Big Bang Theory star told People. “The jumpsuit, in fact, I think there is ketchup on it from the burger I ate at midnight.”