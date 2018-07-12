'TMZ' reports that Luann was supposed to create a trust for her kids as part of her divorce agreement

Former Countess Luann de Lesseps’ year from hell continues as she is now dealing with a lawsuit that is close to home. The Real Housewives of New York star, who has dealt with a divorce, an arrest, and rehab in the last year, is now being sued by her first ex-husband, Count Alexandre de Lesseps, and their two adult children, Victoria and Noel.

TMZ reports that Alexandre, Victoria, and Noel are alleging that Luann didn’t live up to her end of the bargain she struck in her 2009 divorce. Luann was supposed to put half of her Sag Harbor home worth $3.1 million in a trust for Noel and Victoria, and instead, she kept it all in her own name.

Count de Lesseps recently got wind of Luann’s intention to sell the Sag Harbor home to buy herself a place in upstate New York, which would cut Victoria and Noel out of the deal and the trust fund. So Count de Lesseps and the children are filing an injunction to block the sale of the Sag Harbor place.

At this time, Luann is not commenting on the de Lesseps family matter.

This is all very strange because, on social media, Luann seemed to be in contact with her former husband, and their two children, said Us Weekly. De Lesseps posted photos with her ex and their kids at the Sag Harbor house in question to celebrate her sobriety.

“Greatest reunion ever!” she captioned a photo of herself smiling alongside the aristocrat at the time. “Wonderful to spend the weekend with the kids and The Count. Also counting my blessings! Celebrating 6 months of sobriety! Happy 4th of July, everyone! @noeldelesseps @victoriadelesseps #onedayatatime #lovemyfamily #grateful #rhony #countess.”

But there have been signs that all is not smooth sailing between Count de Lesseps and former Countess Luann right after her arrest for public intoxication when he publicly stated that she was ruining his family name. Luann was charged with being drunk at a Palm Beach hotel, and then assaulting two civil servants.

Friends say that Alexandre told Luann that he was ashamed of her after her arrest.

“He told her she is ruining the family name and should drop it if she’s continuing to act like this… He is watching from abroad and is totally embarrassed.”

In response, Luann publicly apologized for her behavior that she herself called embarrassing.