Justin Bieber Feeling More ‘Normal’ Ahead Of Engagement To Hailey Baldwin, Source Tells ‘Us Weekly’

While many people are thinking that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin should have waited longer to get engaged, a source close to Bieber claims that he “needed” this engagement to Baldwin.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Bieber popped the question to the 21-year-old model when they were vacationing together in the Bahamas. And shortly after the news broke, Bieber confirmed the engagement with an incredibly sweet post to his Instagram account, along with two black and white photos of himself with Hailey.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast. [L]isten plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY,” the singer wrote at the beginning of the post before going on to gush over his love for Stephen Baldwin’s daughter.

Now, a source is telling Us Weekly that Justin “needed” this engagement to Hailey.

“He has been a kid sensation for as long as he can remember,” the source explains. “You become muted to that fame. He finally feels somewhat normal and it’s a right time for him to settle down with one person.”

Since their engagement, the couple have traveled back to the New York area and were spotted near Stephen Baldwin’s home in Windsor, New York, this past week. An onlooker said that the couple looked incredibly happy as they shopped together at Nature’s Pantry. And earlier today, the pair hit the Big Apple together.

According to the Daily Mail, Bieber stepped out of an SUV to take a private phone call. The pop star sat on the curb of a street in New York City and looked a little bit frazzled as he was talking on the phone, even putting his face in his hands and appearing to be stressed out.

What’s even weirder is that earlier in the day, Bieber shared a video of his fiance laughing and giggling on his Instagram account but then deleted it just a little bit after it was posted, offering no reason why. Since the sweet post of his engagement to Baldwin, Bieber has not posted any more photos to his account, remaining relatively silent. Hailey has yet to post any sort of statement about the engagement on her own Instagram account, with her last post coming on July 4. However, the model did share a statement to fans on her Twitter page regarding her big news.

“Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude,” she wrote.

The pair have not yet set a wedding date.