Watch New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

In a battle of pitching aces just days before the All-Star break, the New York Yankees hope to gain ground in the AL East while the Cleveland Indians try to prove they're for real in 2018.

With the All-Star Game just five days away, baseball fans can live stream a stellar matchup on Friday, when the New York Yankees — the team with the second-best record in baseball despite sitting in second place in the American League East, per the MLB website — face the AL Central leading Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field, in a showdown of two of the league’s most dominant hurlers.

Righties Luis Severino of the Yankees and Corey Kluber of the Indians will each be part of the AL squad at the All-Star game in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, USA Today reports. The 24-year-old Severino comes in with a league-leading 14 wins against just two defeats, with a 2.12 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings, per Baseball Reference stats. He’ll be making his second All-Star appearance.

But Kluber at age 32 is coming off his second Cy Young Award, winning his first in 2014, and is set for his third All-Star Game, the BR database records. At 12-4 with a 2.49 ERA, Kluber will likely be a strong candidate for a third Cy Young — though he faces stiff competition from Severino, as well as from Boston Red Sox lefty Chris Sale and, in his first full year with the Houston Astros, Justin Verlander, the current AL ERA leader at 2.02.

Right-handed ace Luis Severino will start on Thursday for the New York Yankees. Jim McIsaac / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians Major League Baseball showdown from 35,000-seat Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time or 4:10 p.m. Pacific Time.

Despite having won 60 games already this season, the Yankees trail the Boston Red Sox in the AL East by three-and-a-half games coming into Thursday’s MLB slate. The two teams are expected to battle to the end for first place in the division — even playing the final three games of the season against each other, per BR — and the right to avoid the risky, one-game Wild Card playoff round.

Though Terry Francona’s Indians appear almost certain to win their third-straight AL Central pennant, sitting on an eight-and-a-half game lead over the Minnesota Twins heading into Wednesday, they face skepticism from baseball experts, as the New York Post reports, over whether they are a true contending team — or a merely good team benefiting from a bad division where their closest competitors currently languish eight games under the .500 mark. Their four-game, home series against the Yankees marks their first real chance to find out.

Cleveland’s Cory Kluber could be pitching both for a pennant and his third Cy Young Award. Jason Miller / Getty Images

To watch the New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians inter-divisional showdown live stream, use the stream provided by MLB Network. Or download the MLB At Bat app to watch the contest on mobile devices with a paid subscription to MLB.tv.

Fans who do not have login credentials to view MLB Network online can still watch the Yankees-Indians showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as Sling TV or YouTube TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians MLB matchup live stream for free.