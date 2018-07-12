Amy Schumer Faces Pregnancy Rumors Head On In Funny Instagram Video

Is comedian Amy Schumer really pregnant with her first child with husband Chris Fischer, as some of her fans have assumed? Many of the I Feel Pretty star’s fans thought that she was announcing her pregnancy in an Instagram post earlier on Thursday, but one hour after she posted a photo of herself with both hands underneath her stomach and a caption that seemed to refer to pregnancy, Schumer posted a video that denied the rumors, while clarifying what the cryptic caption was referring to.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the photo in question was one of two shared by Schumer on Thursday morning, as she tagged her friend, stylist Leesa Evans, and said that the two of them are “cooking something up.” Although some of Amy’s followers thought that it was strange that she didn’t tag her husband in what appeared to be a pregnancy announcement, that didn’t stop other fans from sending the couple, who tied the knot in February of this year, their congratulations.

One fan, in particular, said that there was no way Amy Schumer could be announcing her pregnancy, stressing that Evans is a costume designer and that the actress and comedian could have been hyping a new clothing line both women are working on. If Schumer’s more recent video posted on Instagram is any indication, that looks to be the case, as she commented that she “always [has] a bump alert” and debunked the pregnancy rumors in the accompanying clip.

“I am not pregnant,” Schumer said twice while taking a sip from her drink.

“I’m sorry. My friend said that my hands were near [my stomach], but they stay up here. It looked like I was pointing to a bump or something, but I’m not. Leesa Evans and I created a clothing line for all sizes and shapes at a chill price point. That’s what I was trying to allude to. But thank you for thinking of my womb!”

"Thank you for thinking of my womb" https://t.co/bwHbYZ3HFQ — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) July 12, 2018

In the five hours since Amy Schumer shot down the pregnancy rumors, her video has received over 450,000 views, as well as a plethora of positive and encouraging comments from her followers, including one from a user who said she hopes Amy enjoys her “un-pregnancy.” Several users said that they were looking forward to the launch of Schumer and Evans’ new clothing line, while others were visibly amused by the “thank you for thinking of my womb” quip, with one follower saying that she will be using the line in the future when people ask her about having children.