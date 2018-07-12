Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan Rule in Mary Queen of Scots

Prepare yourselves for a royal rumble! Academy Award nominees Saorise Ronan and Margot Robbie face off in the new period piece Mary Queen of Scotts. The trailer for the film was just released and fans are pretty excited for this “YAS QUEEN” brawl.

According to IMDb, the film tells the story of “Mary Stuart’s attempt to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, finds her condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution.” The film is based off a book written by John Guy. Lady Bird star Ronan plays Mary Stuart also known as Mary Queen of Scots, whereas Robbie plays Queen Elizabeth I. After a few great Queen Elizabeth films one can argue it is time for a good Mary Queen of Scots film and it looks like this is the one.

Mary Queen of Scots and Queen Elizabeth I had a very heated relationship. Mary was the Queen of Scotland starting at 16 until she had to abdicate the throne in favor of her son. She even was at widow at 18. She tried to threaten to steal the throne of England from Queen Elizabeth I. They were rivals, friends, and cousins. Indiewire goes on to explain, “Even independent of her run-ins with Elizabeth, Mary’s life was a wild one, marked by bad marriages, literal explosions, and a tangled family tree that all but guaranteed that she’d spend her entire life dealing with court politics and problems. She became queen when she was just six days old, and the next forty-four years of her life never let up on the drama.”

It is not surprising that two of Hollywood’s most popular leading ladies are starring in the film. Ronan is no stranger to period pieces, her breakout role was in Atonement which was based of a novel set in the 1930’s. Of course Robbie is most known for I, Tonya, which gave her the Oscar nod last year. I, Tonya is set in the 1980’s til the 2000’s, and she was the ice skating queen Tonya Harding in that film.

The film is directed by Josie Rourke. Rourke has directly mainly theatre and the film Much Ado About Nothing starring David Tennant.

Mary Queen of Scots is set to come out December 7, 2018 right around Oscar season. Could that mean a few more Oscar nods, maybe even a golden statue for one or both of them? Time will only tell.