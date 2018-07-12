David Foster Talks Engagement To Katharine McPhee, Says ‘We’re Just Gonna Roll With It’

Mega-producer David Foster is finally opening up about his recent engagement to former American Idol runner-up and Waitress star Katharine McPhee, reports Us Weekly.

“We’re all great, we’re all happy,” Foster, 68, told Access Live on Thursday. “And you know, for some reason, the two of us, one plus one makes four instead of two. So it seems like it’s interesting news to people, so we’re just gonna roll with it.”

The two first sparked dating rumors back in May of 2017, according to Us Weekly‘s timeline of their relationship. His daughter seemingly confirmed the pairing after she posted a picture of the couple to social media, telling followers she was “excited about my new stepmom.”

After that, they were seen together at red-carpet events, a Lakers game, and his birthday party, as well as when he was honored at a Grammy Museum Gala in September. While their pairing may seem odd, considering he’s 68 and she’s 34, the former Smash actress has certainly shown she has an interest in older men. Her ex-husband, Nick Cokas, is 53. Once you get past that, having a songstress fall for a songwriter makes perfect sense. Foster has worked with some of the biggest names in the music business, after all.

In fact, it was because he was such a huge success that Foster was invited to be a guest judge on the Fox hit, American Idol, where he first met the rising star in 2005. He even helped her prepare to sing Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” which he helped write.

“Katharine’s got a great, great future ahead of her,” he said of his future wife’s singing talents at the time, which he was reminded of when he spoke with Access Live. The hosts of the entertainment news show then suggested that he must have meant himself — that he was the great future she had ahead. Foster was a good sport when he answered.

“I was bragging!” Foster laughed.

The hosts followed it up by asking if there was a spark even back then and he admitted that there was — and then quickly changed the subject. Interesting considering that was the same year that he and third wife Linda Thompson divorced. McPhee wasn’t available at the time since she was dating future ex-husband Cokas.

That left Foster free to marry future ex-wife No. 4, Dutch model Yolanda Hadid, in 2011, who would go on to star in the reality show Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In December of 2015, Foster announced that the two had decided to divorce.