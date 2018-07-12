‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday, July 13: J.T. & Victor’s Deadly Face Off, Plus Jill Returns

Will the third time be the charm with J.T. and Victor?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, July 13, bring a life-changing showdown for Victor and the return of a very angry Jill. Judgment day arrives in Genoa City, and things will change forever.

Judgment day arrives for Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Jack (Peter Bergman) in the form of one angry Jill (Jess Walton), according to She Knows Soaps. Sure, Jack just wants to know who his father is, but Jill is irate that Kyle decided to dig up Phillip Chancellor’s grave to try to get the proof.

Jill lost Phillip Chancellor once, and now that this is happening, she’s forced to deal with that painful loss all over again. Although she and Katherine Chancellor ended up becoming friends, in the end, Jill faced a difficult time and honestly did love Phillip, but their time together ended up being unbearably short.

Absolutely furious, Jill feels little sympathy for Kyle, and she’s not inclined to accept his apology for his outrageously poor drunken choice. Jack tries to defend his son, but Jill isn’t having it. Jack’s completely lost without the Abbott name he once held so dear, and he hopes that learning he’s a Chancellor could somehow fill the hole he’s felt in his heart. Unfortunately, Jill’s not inclined to help Jack find out the truth.

It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for! Here’s a sneak peek at tomorrow’s Friday the 13th showdown between Victor and J.T. #YR pic.twitter.com/8ZMKqMX0en — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 12, 2018

Victor (Eric Braeden) received the text from an unknown number, and now he’s planning to meet J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and put an end to this madness once and for all. Tomorrow, Victor anticipates a showdown with J.T. much to the chagrin of the rest of his family. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) begs him not to take matters into his own hands. After all, the Great Victor Newman is an ill man, and he lost custody of his grandson, Christian, because of it.

Plus, it looks like Victor could be willing to take any means necessary to end this war with J.T., even if it means killing him. However, the scary truth is that Victor might find himself accidentally killing somebody else, or the man in the hoodie could turn out to be somebody besides J.T., which would be tragic.

Then there’s also the pesky detail that J.T. tried to kill Victor twice already, and the last time, J.T. pushed Victor down the stairs and left him gravely injured. There’s no guarantee that J.T. wouldn’t end up getting the best of Victor again. After all, the third time’s the charm.

Tune in tomorrow to CBS or POP to watch this do-not-miss Friday the 13th episode of Young and the Restless.