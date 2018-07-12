‘Fuller House’ Stars Go Wild Over Emmy Nomination, The First For The Franchise In Its 30-Year History

The cast of 'Fuller House' is going crazy over the news that their Netflix show snagged an Emmy nomination in the children's programming category

The 2018 Emmy nominations were released on Thursday and there were some interesting nods doled out. Netflix has had a big hit with Fuller House, the Full House revival that is headed toward its fourth season, and now the series has received a nomination for the first time as well. The stars of the show are thrilled by the news and are having a blast celebrating this on social media.

Today notes that Fuller House was nominated in the category of outstanding children’s programming. The original Full House ran from 1987 through 1995, and it never received an Emmy nomination. Fuller House was created for Netflix and debuted in 2016, and so far, it’s aired three seasons with a fourth on the way. In all of those seasons, this is the first time the franchise garnered the support of the Television Academy in their nominations.

Candace Cameron Bure (DJ) went wild over the nomination news via her Instagram page, posting a shot recognizing all of the children’s program nominees and noting how proud she is of their Fuller House team. Candace posted a video on her Instagram Stories celebrating and it looked like she even had tears in her eyes. She also shared a screenshot of what her daughter Natasha posted on her social media in celebration of the news.

Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie) was thrilled as well. She shared Candace’s post via her Instagram and said that it was amazing news and that they’re thrilled and excited for the Fuller House family. Co-stars such as Scott Weinger (Steve), Soni Nicole Bringas (Ramona), Lori Loughlin (Rebecca), and Elias Harger (Max) all noted the occasion on their Instagram pages too, while John Stamos (Jessie) tweeted his congratulations out to everyone as well.

Bob Saget (Danny) joked that he’d be renewing his Netflix subscription as a result of Fuller House being nominated. Perhaps the funniest post in celebration of the Emmy nomination came from Andrea Barber (Kimmy). She shared a great note on Instagram where she referenced the ongoing joke about how the Tanner home front door is always open as she embraced the news.

Fuller House goes up against some heavy hitters in the children’s programming category. Fellow Netflix series A Series of Unfortunate Events was also nominated, as were the shows Alexa & Katie, Star Wars Rebels, and The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special. Can Fuller House take home the award this fall? Fans are hoping that’ll be the case, and they’re also quite anxious to find out when Season 4 will be available for viewing on Netflix.