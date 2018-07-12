Kate Hudson Posts Sexy Throwback Bikini Pic, Says ‘It Seems Like A Lifetime Ago’

Fans are supportive, and say it won't be long until she gets into those itty bitty swimsuits again

Kate Hudson appears to be missing her pre-pregnancy body and reminiscing about a time when she didn’t have a burgeoning belly if her recent comments on an Instagram photo are any indication. The 39-year-old actress uploaded a throwback photo Thursday, and the image shows an earlier photo of a smiling and carefree Kate rocking a smokin’ red and white bikini.

Kate Hudson captioned the picture with, “It seems like a lifetime ago… #ThirdTrimester @fabletics ❤️.”

Back in April, and just two weeks after announcing she was expecting her first child with musician boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, the Marshall star fully embraced her baby bump by taking to Instagram to share a picture of her growing tummy. The Instagram photo shows the Golden Globe winner wearing a crimson bikini adorned with a glamorous and chunky Citrine necklace. Kate also chose to accessorize her tanned and pregnant belly with a gold belly chain.

At that time she wrote, “A different kind of beach bod brewing????????#HeyGirl????#Sunday #CitrineOnSolarPlexusWatchOut????”

Kate Hudson also said in April that she would really like to have more kids with Danny Fujikawa, saying a “girl would be fun.” But that was then, and this is now, and the sizzling hot days of summer paired with swelling ankles can put a damper on the most enthusiastic of expectant mothers (and the prospect of immediately having more).

There’s probably no need to worry because Kate is probably just having a moment where she is ready for the baby to arrive already. After all, she admitted herself that the pregnancy hasn’t all been “fun photos and roses.” According to ET, Kate said in the early beginnings of her pregnancy that she often needed a “bed and a bucket.”

After seeing her comments on the Instagram photo, Kate’s fans encouraged her to embrace her pregnant form.

One commenter said,

“What your body is experiencing now, hands down..THE MOST MIRACULOUS(female only ever.. event,lol) the forming, nurturing, developing a HUMAN LIFE! NOTHING CAN BEAT THAT! #motherchildbirthing, #nootherbondlikeit”

Other commenters sent the star of Deepwater Horizon words of encouragement,

“You’re beautiful there and your beautiful now❤️” “You’ll be back to that in a flash!!!” “Soon it will be like this again and better????!!!”

This is baby No. 3 for Kate Hudson, and she has two sons from previous relationships. Kate revealed the gender of the baby she is carrying, a girl, on a celebratory post on Instagram back on April 6.

Kate Hudson hasn’t dished so far on when her due date is, but she might possibly have her baby girl in the fall if you consider the timeline she is posting on her IG posts. Poor thing still has to get through the dog days!